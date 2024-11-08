Share

Attention skilled computer geeks/hackers! Pleeeeeeeze, at least one of you, create a bug/worm (you could call it “Representative!”) that will destroy the goddamn corporate robot answering machines. Then the corporations will have to go back to hiring real human beings to answer our phone calls and connect us to the other appropriate human being we need to speak with. Then we won’t have to deal with one of those goddamn robots that force us to scream “representative” a thousand times forever to get a real human being to talk to. OK? You’ll do it? Thank you! When you do it you will go down in history as one of the most loved human beings to ever have walked the face of the earth. I promise!

Attention shoppers! Don’t use the goddamn self-checkout. Make the store hire real human beings whom one can talk to and have friendly chit chat with and maybe even get to know and look forward to seeing. Read here about shoppers already doing this.

Attention film aficionados! Boycott films that use AI actors. Who wants to see a film with fake but real-looking AI creations that are used solely to avoid having to pay real people with real acting talent?

The rich are robotizing our world in order to get richer while treating us like dirt . Since the start of the industrial revolution they have been using technology to force more and more have-nots into unemployed poverty while making the have-nots who still have a job fear being replaced by automation if they don’t agree to work for diddley-squat. The rich will keep trying to do this in more and more ways. It’s their nature! Don’t for a minute think they intend to make our lives better with Universal Basic Income, which is a cruel trap as I wrote about here .

Imagine the nightmare future the rich have in store for us:

robot nurses?

robot physicians?

robot child care providers?

robot therapists?

robot teachers in K-12?

robot professors?

robot stage actors?

robot stand-up comedians?

robot airline pilots? (“Attention passengers. We have just reached cruising altitude and Global Airlines now wants to congratulate you on being the first passengers of a commercial airline to be flying in a fully automated jet. There are no human pilots on board, and we want to assure you that there is absolutely nothing to worry about…worry about…worry about…worry about..worry about……..”)

robot baby sitters?

robot barbers and hairdressers?

robot taxi/Uber/Lyft drivers?

robots wives & husbands?

robot children? (You think they won’t try that too one day? They already make robot playmates for children.)

Don’t go along with this. Resist it!

Technology, per se, is not the problem. The problem is that we live in a dictatorship of the rich who use technology to make our lives worse instead of better, as I have written about here.