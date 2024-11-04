Share

Spain’s egalitarians (even if they don’t think of themselves as such) are waging the class war today by throwing mud at the king and prime minister, as described by The Guardian here.

Why do I call these angry Spanish residents hurling mud and insults at the Spanish king egalitarians? Here’s why. I claim, with great certainty, that 90% of these angry people, if asked (and unfortunately they are seldom asked) “Do you think it is a good idea or a bad idea to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor?” would reply that it is a good idea, or a great idea.

Why am I so certain of this? Because I know from personal experience that this is how the vast majority of Americans reply to that same question. You can see them doing so in videos and read about them doing so, on the streets of Boston, at a pro-Trump rally, and in a conservative rural New Hampshire town, all in my earlier Substack post here. Take a look!

The way the rich stay in power is NOT by making people love, or even like, the rich. No. The rich stay in power by making people wrongly believe that in wanting to remove the rich from power (etc.) they are all alone—a tiny and hopelessly weak minority, and that, therefore, it is futile to try to build an egalitarian revolutionary movement.

The way the rich make people with an egalitarian revolutionary aspiration wrongly believe that hardly anybody else shares that aspiration is by 100% censoring any expression of that aspiration in the mass AND alternative media (which the rich also control.) I discuss this here.

The way to remove the rich from power requires first doing things that enable the general public to learn that the vast majority of the general public would LOVE an egalitarian revolution. When the vast majority KNOW that they are the vast majority in having an egalitarian revolutionary aspiration, THEN—and only then!—they will have the confidence to do the concrete things to actually build the egalitarian revolutionary movement and remove the rich from power along the lines I describe here.

Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power.

The Spanish have-nots did indeed remove the rich from power in half of Spain in 1936-9, as I invite you to read about here.