The New York Times recently ran a very interesting “guest essay opinion” piece titled,

“Our Solution to the Crisis of Democracy” by professors Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson (copied below for your convenience. ) This article will surprise you because it seems to call for making the United States more economically and politically egalitarian, and for the Democratic Party to break its ties with Big Money and Wall Street and start to really represent the working class. Heady stuff, right?

The title of this remarkable article is an allusion to the book titled The Crisis of Democracy: Report on the Governability of Democracies to the Trilateral Commission written in 1975 and co-authored by Samuel P. Huntington, Professor of Government and Director of the Center For International Affairs at Harvard University [you can read the full text in this PDF file.] Recall that 1975 was when the ruling class was extremely frightened by the challenge to its authority that came to be known as the “radical 60s.” This book was written for the ruling elites of the United States, Europe and Japan in their organization that David Rockefeller created—the Trilateral Commission—who were to meet in Kyoto, Japan to discuss this book’s Report, the proposals of which the elite did in fact implement.

The recent New York Times article, “Our Solution to the Crisis of Democracy,” that I will discuss shortly is, in its purpose if not recommendations, exactly like the earlier The Crisis of Democracy book written in 1975 for the Trilateral Commission, namely to advise the ruling billionaire plutocracy how to hold onto its power when there is growing hostility to it by the have-nots. Let’s put the recent NYT article in its proper historical context to understand what it is and what it is not. Here we go.

It turns out that it is not easy for a ruling billionaire plutocracy to hold onto power.

The “stick” works for a while…

If the plutocracy treats the have-nots like dirt too extremely (the “stick”), then it works for a while. But eventually the have-nots rise up like they did in the 1930s Great Depression with a damn-near revolutionary movement that I describe in some detail here, one single paragraph of which, for example, reads:

The Los Angeles Times wrote: "The situation in San Francisco is not correctly described by the phrase 'general strike.' What is actually in progress there is an insurrection, a Communist-inspired and led revolt against organized government. There is but one thing to be done--put down the revolt with any force necessary." FDR's National Recovery Administration chief, General Hugh S. Johnson, went to San Francisco and declared the general strike a "menace to the government" and a "civil war."

but then one needs to use a “carrot”

But, as FDR knew full well (and persuaded his ruling class friends), when the working class rises up as it did in the 1930s, it becomes necessary for the ruling plutocracy to adopt a new method of social control, to replace the “stick” with a “carrot,” which FDR did with the New Deal. The New Deal was designed to persuade American workers that revolution was not necessary because the capitalist class was going to change and make life better for workers; all one had to do was vote Democratic Party.

But after using the “carrot” the stick is again necessary

The problem is that the New Deal and the similar LBJ post World War II “War on Poverty” created rising expectations among the working class have-nots. The radical upheavals in the United States in the 1960s occurred when unemployment was extremely low and economic equality was at an all time high (i.e., economic inequality was at an all-time low.) The have-nots felt more secure and confident than ever now and this is why they set their sights not only on bare survival but on making society more equal and just.

As the 1975 “Crisis of Democracy” report noted (and as I discuss in detail here):

"The essence of the democratic surge of the 1960s was a general challenge to existing systems of authority, public and private," marked by a "sharp increase in political consciousness, political participation, and commitment to egalitarian and democratic values." [The rulers called this “rising expectations.”]

What especially frightened the elite was the fact that, as Huntington wrote in his report,

"In recent years, the operations of the democratic process do indeed appear to have generated a breakdown of traditional means of social control, a de-legitimation of political and other forms of authority... The late sixties have been a major turning point."

The Report concluded:

"Al Smith once remarked that 'the only cure for the evils of democracy is more democracy.' Our analysis suggests that applying that cure at the present time could well be adding fuel to the flames. Instead, some of the problems of governance in the United States stem from an excess of democracy... Needed, instead, is a greater degree of moderation of democracy."

"A Greater Degree of Moderation of Democracy"!! [i.e., the “stick”]

Corporate leaders in 1975 abandoned the old method of social control embodied in the New Deal and the Great Society and began relying instead on a fundamentally different, "get tough," strategy designed to strengthen corporate power over people by making them less secure. This new strategy motivates corporate leaders' new enthusiasm for the "discipline" of the free market, which they use to justify not only market-driven health care (read about this in more detail here) but downsizing and attacks on the social safety net.​

Following the radical 60s the ruling class implemented a new pattern of government and corporate policy initiatives over subsequent decades. These policies all have one thing in common: they strengthen corporate power over people by lowering people's expectations in life, and by reducing their economic, social, and emotional security.

These policies include corporate downsizing and the "temping" of jobs; the elimination of the "family wage," so that now both parents have to work full-time and have less time with their children; drastic cuts in the social safety net of welfare and related assistance; the introduction of pension plans based on individualized investments that leave each older person to his or her own fate; and the use of high stakes tests in public elementary and secondary schools to subject children to the same stress and insecurity that their parents face on the job. In the workplace, employers have adopted anti-worker tactics that had not been used since the early 1930s, most notably firing striking workers and hiring permanent replacements, as President Reagan did during the air traffic controllers' strike.

But then, guess what? The “carrot” is once again necessary.

The recent New York Times “Our Crisis of Democracy” article is, not that surprisingly now if one sees the historical pattern, calling once again for the use of a “carrot.” This explains its “egalitarian” rhetoric.

But if you read the article carefully you will note that professors Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson never say or even hint at the following actual egalitarian ideas:

There should not be some rich and some poor (which is what egalitarianism actually means, (as discussed here.)

The economy should be based not on buying and selling things, and not on the wage system, but on the principle, “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need” (as discussed here.)

A government is not legitimate just because it is elected (as discussed here), but only if it shapes society by the egalitarian values of the vast majority and the way to ensure it does this is by having SOVEREIGN local assemblies of egalitarians as discussed here.

Egalitarian governments do NOT wage unjust wars, in contrast to the U.S. government, which has done so for centuries as discussed here and here and an egalitarian government does not have (never mind use) nuclear weapons, as discussed here.

The professors omit—avoid like the plague!—actual egalitarian ideas because their aim is absolutely not to make the United States an egalitarian society but rather to make us, the have-nots, believe that our billionaire plutocracy rulers are going to make it be such a society. Just as FDR wanted American workers to believe that the capitalists who treated the have-nots like dirt then (and who still treat the have-nots like dirt today) intended to stop doing that—if only the workers voted Democratic Party.

The Moral of this Story ​

The ruling class needs to persuade us, the have-nots, that revolution is not necessary to prevent the billionaire plutocracy from treating us like dirt and to prevent the plutocracy from warmongering against bogeyman enemies to control us. The problem is not that we are weak and the ruling class is strong. Indeed, the ruling class is FRIGHTENED of our strength. This is why the ruling class must keep switching back and forth between using the “carrot” or the “stick.”

By the way, the ruling class has been using celebrity intellectuals to control the have-nots for a long time, by channeling us to aim for a pseudo-egalitarianism.

One that comes to mind is Robert Reich, who (as I have written about here) specializes in telling the have-nots that their desire to have a more equal society means they are for “Equal Opportunity” on a “level playing field” (which, contrary to egalitarianism, means an equal opportunity for a few to get much richer than the many, competing on a “level playing field” to see who will be a winner and who will be a loser.)

Another one is Jeffrey Sachs about whom I have written here.

We CAN remove the rich from power. It requires building an egalitarian revolutionary movement with that explicit goal. Read here how YOU can help build this movement.

Thank you to Chuck F. for nudging me to write this piece. :)