Recently I’ve been invited to speak on some zoom calls to audiences that are primarily concerned about what some call ‘state crimes,’ meaning the 9/11 inside job; the assassinations of people such as JFK, RFK, MLK, Jr., Malcolm X, Fred Hampton; and other such evil deeds done secretly by the ruling class. The people in these audiences want accountability for these state crimes: genuine investigations and the criminals held to account.

When I speak to such an audience, I submit to them six (just the first five on my first zoom call) single-sentence propositions. Together these propositions make the logical argument for the strategy and tactics that I proposed recently for a revolutionary party/organization. Below are the six propositions. You can prove them for yourself by just talking to random people where you live, as I did; you don’t need to take my word for it. I hope you will ‘do your own research’ that way.

Note that these propositions, while referring to the issue of state crimes, apply not only to the specific reform effort aimed at getting accountability for state crimes but also to other reform efforts, such as a labor union trying to end the way workers are treated like dirt, or an environmental organization trying to stop toxic pollution, or an anti-racism organization trying to end racial discrimination, or an anti-war organization trying to end warmongering, and so on.

Six Propositions

#1. Most--85%-90% of Americans would love to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. (This includes people who vote for Trump) [The proof is at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/heres-proof-most-people-want-an-egalitarian . You can prove it for yourself the same way I did.]

#2. Most people think it is impossible to remove the rich from power, etc., because they believe too few others want to do that. [Because any expression of this aspiration is censored everywhere.]

#3. Of the people who want to remove the rich from power, etc., only about one in a thousand want to do it because they want accountability for state crimes; most have other reasons regarding how the rich treat them, and those they care about, like dirt openly and routinely.

#4. When--and only when--the people who want to remove the rich from power succeed will the people who want accountability for state crimes be finally able to make that happen. [The rich are the ones who committed the state crimes; they will not make themselves accountable for their crimes nor allow anybody else to do so.]

#5. Therefore, we should do what it takes to let people learn that they are the vast majority in wanting to remove the rich from power because then, and only then, will they have the confidence to do what it actually takes to accomplish that goal. [Here are some ways we can do that: https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/what-might-a-us-egalitarian-revolutionary ]

#6. When people who fight for a particular good reform tell the public that they want this reform because it will make society a little bit closer to being the way they want it to be, which is with the rich removed from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, then they GAIN MORE, not lose, support from the general public. [The evidence for this is in this video (second half) of random people on the street saying so:

.]