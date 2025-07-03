Share

What I advocate below is a strategy that is based on the FACT that the great majority of Americans would LOVE to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, as I prove here . These Americans think it is impossible to remove the rich from power, however. The strategy I propose is designed to persuade them that it is in fact possible because, even though they don’t currently know it, most Americans—not a hopelessly tiny impotent minority—want it to happen.

Those activists who do not know that most Americans would love to remove the rich from power, etc. (who don’t know it because they have not ever asked lots of random people on the street—or at pro-Trump rallies—if they think removing the rich from power etc. is a good idea or a bad idea) will think that the strategy I propose here is crazy. These activists wrongly believe that the strategy must be, on the contrary, persuading people, who supposedly presently want to keep the rich in power, to change their mind and believe that the rich should be removed from power. Such activists have been snookered by the mass media into believing its #1 lie, as I discuss here. The tactics such activists come up with amount to barking up the wrong tree.

Here’s what an egalitarian revolutionary party, that knows most people would love to remove the rich from power, would do.

An egalitarian revolutionary party would do zillions of things to implement the key strategy—the strategy that is most called for at the present time.

That strategy is to help the have-nots of the United States—the vast majority of people who live there—learn that in wanting to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor we are the vast majority and not the tiny hopelessly weak minority that the rich want us to believe that we are. I discuss why this strategy is the most important thing to implement here and here. When this strategy has been successfully implemented, then and only then will we be in position to actually remove the rich from power—despite the U.S. military force—as discussed here.

An egalitarian revolutionary party could do this in a zillion ways. Here are just twelve ways, many of which can be done by just one person but also by ten people or a hundred or a thousand or a million. This is important because at the moment we are not a party of a thousand people persuaded to do these kinds of things; we are a collection of individuals and we need to think REALISTICALLY about what we, as individuals or just a handful of people where we live, can actually do.

Do video (and audio) recorded random person-on-the-street interviews, like the one shown below, asking people if they think it is a good idea or a bad idea to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Publicize these interviews everywhere possible—on our own websites, on YouTube, Rumble, and so on, in private homes, and when possible on radio stations such as WBAI or local TV stations. People would LOVE seeing (or hearing) these! People are very curious how others feel about egalitarian revolution in their own and also different parts of the country. Any organization that produced such recorded interviews would gain enormous popularity! On seeing these interviews people would realize far more than before how censored is the mass media.

Also do random person-on-the-street interviews asking people if they would support an organization more, or support it less, if it said it was for egalitarian revolution. I did this as you can watch below and see that almost everybody said ‘MORE’:

Make banners with the words, “Honk if you’d LOVE to remove the rich from power” and hang them on bridges over highways. Let people hear all the honking! Ditto for banners about having no rich and no poor and ditto for banners about having real, not fake, democracy.

Ask people in a specific zip code to pose for photographs like the ones shown here, then make banners containing these photos and display them in public places, such as branch public libraries, as shown below. People LOVE seeing their neighbors in such a banner.

I displayed the banner shown in the above photo in the Brighton, MA Faneuil branch library (my neighborhood library) October 29, 2019. The banner contains photos of more than 500 people--all in Brighton, MA, zip code 02135—each posing for their photo by holding a sign saying "We the People want affordable housing for ALL. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor." People at the library loved it! (Some of them had their photo in the banner.)​

To see the individual photos displayed in high definition so you can read the sign that people are holding CLICK HERE. To view a YouTube video slide show of these photos with my narration CLICK HERE.

I also displayed this same banner at the grocery store where many of the photos were taken:

Create a website that describes how there really can be an egalitarian society (as described here) with real, not fake, democracy and no rich and no poor—a society that would be extremely desirable and realistically possible (like the website PDRBoston.org .) Then make stickers with this website on them, like this one: and then have volunteers pass out these stickers to people in public places, ideally their own neighborhoods so they can form face-to-face connections with their neighbors based on a shared egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. I do this already, as you can read about here. Because the ruling class can, when it wishes, shut down the internet, we need to create a movement based on face-to-face connections, as I discuss here.

Invite people to public meetings to discuss what the laws OUGHT to be in an egalitarian society. Then post NOTICES in public places (such as on the windows of small businesses with the permission of the owner) that inform people about specific things a genuine egalitarian democracy would do. Here’s just one example (of many others)

Make Notices like this that say an egalitarian society would make it illegal for people to be treated like dirt the way the rich treat us today, such as the 25 specific examples listed here.

Advocate for genuine egalitarian democracy and spell out what it means, as Green Liberty does here.

Persuasively refute the ruling class’s divide-and-rule lies, as I discuss here and, with respect to the warmongering, here.

Use the electoral system, to the extent possible, to make it well known that most people want an egalitarian revolution. (I discuss this further here and also here.)

As we do the above kinds of things, aim also to do whatever is required to defend ourselves from those who might physically attack us. I discuss this historically here and explain why violence in collective-self-defense is perfectly morally justifiable here and discuss how the tit-for-tat guideline for such self-defense is politically valuable here.

Talk to people, and to each other, about the question of leaders and leadership, which I discuss here and here.

Establish relations of solidarity with egalitarian revolutionaries around the world because we need an international egalitarian revolution in order to succeed, as I discuss here.

These tactics, and zillions of others that people can come up with, are not hard to do, and they would—when done on a large scale—create the conditions for the growth of an egalitarian revolutionary movement that can truly remove the rich from power. These tactics can implement the strategy aimed at giving people the confidence that is now lacking, confidence from knowing that they are in the vast majority in wanting an egalitarian revolution. This is what will make it possible to remove the rich from power as described here.

But the hardest part about this strategy is the first step: deciding to implement it. Let’s do it.