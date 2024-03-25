Share

Regarding Trump, Shakespeare nailed it!

The liberal Guardian , however, reflecting the American liberal elite drum beat against Trump, warns us: Be afraid. Be very afraid!

Donald Trump is a con man, a jerk, a misogynist, a bigot, a phony, or, to use the proper academic term, asshole.

But he’s convinced a lot of Americans who are rightfully PISSED OFF at the American establishment (both the Democratic Party big shots and the pre-Trump Republican Party big shots) that he’s their knight in shining armor who will “stick it to the man” and keep using his now-infamous unprecedented over-the-top rhetoric to denounce the elite rulers that so many Americans hate.

And most of Trump’s followers know he’s an ass hole, but they say, “He’s OUR asshole!” Well, beggars can’t be choosers, and the American have-nots, when it comes to political leaders with enough mass media coverage to be visible, certainly are beggars.

The American ruling plutocracy, if it had the slightest fear of Donald Trump, would have bumped him off by now, the way it used the CIA to bump off not only people it feared (such as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X) but even just people who were not sufficiently obedient, such as JFK whose crime was merely wanting to end the Cold War, not remove the rich from power; and this is not to mention all the other foreign leaders the CIA assassinated, such as the Congo’s Patrice Lumumba.

But no; Donald Trump illustrates the old Latin American proverb: “Bad grass never dies.” The fact is what my earlier substack post says in its title: “The Billionaire Class is No More Afraid of Donald Trump Than of the Tooth Fairy: All Trump did as President is give the rich a huge tax break.”

But hey, is there nothing good to say about Mr. Trump? Sure there is.

Trump, in contrast to President Biden, doesn’t mind allowing some military age Ukrainians to remain alive before having the U.S. go to war against China for no good reason and killing lots of Chinese and American have-nots. Biden seems to have a “first things first” approach to going to war against China.

Trump, in contrast to Biden and Harris and Hillary et al, doesn’t falsely accuse working class whites of being evil/racist/oppressor beneficiaries (“white privilege”) of racial discrimination against non-whites. (True, he does this by falsely denying that there IS any racial discrimination against non-whites, but as I said, beggars can’t be choosers.)

Also, let it not be forgotten in Mr. Trump’s favor that he does not support Israeli genocide in Gaza any more than President Biden does or any more than Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. does. So there’s THAT, right (for us beggars)?

Be thankful for small favors, I guess.

The American billionaire ruling plutocracy LOVES Trump

Trump struts and frets his hour upon the stage to help the ruling class keep the have-nots pitted against each other, afraid—very afraid—of each other. This is important for the rulers, because otherwise the have-nots would discover that they almost all agree with each other, as I show here.

The plutocracy also loves Trump because he sets it up so the liberal media can wax eloquent with talk about “defending our democracy,” as if our dictatorship of the rich were a democracy, for crying out loud.

Sound and Fury

Whatever results from the clash between pro- and anti-Trump enthusiasts in the United States, whatever violence or similar departure from strictly lawful civil measures may occur, one thing is certain: it will signify nothing with respect to the actual MASSIVE, ROUTINE and EVERYDAY ongoing conflict—often violent—between the haves and the have-nots.