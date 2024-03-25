Shakespeare's MacBeth, on Trump: 'Full of Sound and Fury, Signifying Nothing'
But the liberal media tells us: Be afraid. Be very afraid!
Regarding Trump, Shakespeare nailed it!
The liberal Guardian, however, reflecting the American liberal elite drum beat against Trump, warns us: Be afraid. Be very afraid!
Donald Trump is a con man, a jerk, a misogynist, a bigot, a phony, or, to use the proper academic term, asshole.
But he’s convinced a lot of Americans who are rightfully PISSED OFF at the American establishment (both the Democratic Party big shots and the pre-Trump Republican Party big shots) that he’s their knight in shining armor who will “stick it to the man” and keep using his now-infamous unprecedented over-the-top rhetoric to denounce the elite rulers that so many Americans hate.
And most of Trump’s followers know he’s an ass hole, but they say, “He’s OUR asshole!” Well, beggars can’t be choosers, and the American have-nots, when it comes to political leaders with enough mass media coverage to be visible, certainly are beggars.
The American ruling plutocracy, if it had the slightest fear of Donald Trump, would have bumped him off by now, the way it used the CIA to bump off not only people it feared (such as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X) but even just people who were not sufficiently obedient, such as JFK whose crime was merely wanting to end the Cold War, not remove the rich from power; and this is not to mention all the other foreign leaders the CIA assassinated, such as the Congo’s Patrice Lumumba.
But no; Donald Trump illustrates the old Latin American proverb: “Bad grass never dies.” The fact is what my earlier substack post says in its title: “The Billionaire Class is No More Afraid of Donald Trump Than of the Tooth Fairy: All Trump did as President is give the rich a huge tax break.”
But hey, is there nothing good to say about Mr. Trump? Sure there is.
Trump, in contrast to President Biden, doesn’t mind allowing some military age Ukrainians to remain alive before having the U.S. go to war against China for no good reason and killing lots of Chinese and American have-nots. Biden seems to have a “first things first” approach to going to war against China.
Trump, in contrast to Biden and Harris and Hillary et al, doesn’t falsely accuse working class whites of being evil/racist/oppressor beneficiaries (“white privilege”) of racial discrimination against non-whites. (True, he does this by falsely denying that there IS any racial discrimination against non-whites, but as I said, beggars can’t be choosers.)
Also, let it not be forgotten in Mr. Trump’s favor that he does not support Israeli genocide in Gaza any more than President Biden does or any more than Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. does. So there’s THAT, right (for us beggars)?
Be thankful for small favors, I guess.
The American billionaire ruling plutocracy LOVES Trump
Trump struts and frets his hour upon the stage to help the ruling class keep the have-nots pitted against each other, afraid—very afraid—of each other. This is important for the rulers, because otherwise the have-nots would discover that they almost all agree with each other, as I show here.
The plutocracy also loves Trump because he sets it up so the liberal media can wax eloquent with talk about “defending our democracy,” as if our dictatorship of the rich were a democracy, for crying out loud.
Sound and Fury
Whatever results from the clash between pro- and anti-Trump enthusiasts in the United States, whatever violence or similar departure from strictly lawful civil measures may occur, one thing is certain: it will signify nothing with respect to the actual MASSIVE, ROUTINE and EVERYDAY ongoing conflict—often violent—between the haves and the have-nots.
Your so right, John. There is so much confusion, so much contradictions, so much lies and mistrust. People are walking around in a general state of shock, disbelief and hopelessness. The people who said they would help us are hurting us more than the people that they said would hurt us.
Meanwhile, everyday our lives become harder. In contrast, in some kind of psychotic display..... there are murdering people in other lands to show us how much better we are being treated by them.
If you listen to Tulsey Gabbard's latest podcast with Tucker Carlson she describes these elites who are members of both Houses in our legislature , entrenched in both parties,as believing that they are truly gods and it is their right to own the entire world while all others beneath them be damned to live in the hell they created for us.
John, just to again say.... All your articles clearly point out how Deplorable things have become for regular people since the 1960's.
It is like a sadistic joke when people like Bernie Sanders , who was once hailed as the Leader of Our Revolution,has been turned into a Court Jester by the Powerful Elitist. His claim that in " In the "Richest Country in the World", we are being treated like beggars and bums is symbolically humiliated by the fact that there's not a Dam thing he can do about it
I'm a spiritual man. I believe their is a Creator who made us in His likeness. I also believe there exist an evil god who somehow created his children in his image. I studied the history of man my entire life. I followed the paths of money and power that usually explain the evils of the world. But there is always the fact that those who are drawn to those things also carry such a lack of Humanity in themselves.It is that Evil beatitude that separates them from good people. They have no moral compass which allows them to treat people 'Like Dirt' as you say. I don't believe Jesus ever wanted us to believe 'to turn the other cheek' or have sympathy for the devil.
But I do believe Dark Times are upon us and if we do not Stand Up to these devils now... It is the End of Us Forever.. God Be With Us and Deliver us from this evil.