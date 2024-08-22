JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Aug 22, 2024

Superb post with fantastic informative links. A voice of sanity and reason.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Billy Bob's avatar
Billy Bob
Aug 22, 2024

Good article and documentation. Proof propaganda and censorship works…

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture