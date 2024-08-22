Share

Virtually all of the anti-establishment, anti-imperialist and anti-Zionism pundits—as well as, of course, the pro-establishment, pro-imperialist and pro-Zionism pundits, and also virtually all of the world’s governments—both pro-West and anti-West, avoid speaking, and thereby censor, the following three truths:

The fundamental conflict in the world is between the have-nots and the haves. The haves value class inequality and domination of the many by the few and pitting people against each other with lies and manipulation in order to control the have-nots; the haves treat the have-nots like dirt to make them accept their place at the bottom of society, and rule over them with a dictatorship of the rich that is sometimes disguised as a fake democracy and sometimes is overt. The have-nots in contrast value no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness and truth and would LOVE to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor (a fact that the mass media work very hard to suppress. The actions and policies of the ruling classes (the haves) in every nation are determined PRIMARILY by the need to control their own have-nots and prevent domestic revolution, and only secondarily to make a lot of money one way or another either by engaging in conflict with, or by creating friendly relations with, this or that other nation’s rulers. The ruling classes of nations—and note that this includes Israel!—, in order to control their own have-nots, need to wage wars, or at least be in a “cold war,” against a bogeyman enemy in order to control and oppress and get rich off of their own have-nots, and they often create the required bogeyman enemy if one is not handy.

These three truths, knowledge of which is absolutely crucial for understanding what’s going on in the world and for being able to end the oppression of the have-nots, are totally censored by virtually all of the pundits and governments.

The ruling haves tolerate all sorts of varied opinions on this or that, but they do not permit anybody or any organization that expresses these three crucial truths from gaining a substantial audience. If you know of such a pundit or organization or government that clearly and explicitly expresses these three truths (in whatever manner) then please point them out to me so that I may do whatever I can to help them.

By censoring these crucial three truths, the ruling haves of the world stay in power over the have-nots and protect their status as powerful, privileged and wealthy tiny ruling classes that treat, and in fact MUST treat, the have-nots like dirt, as I discuss in the context of the United States here.

Anti-imperialism does NOT mean pro-have-nots!

The anti-imperialism pundits and the national rulers of countries such as China and Russia love to denounce the Western nations (particularly the United States) for its bullying of other nations. And of course it is true that the United States DOES bully the rulers of other nations; it often overthrows regimes it doesn’t like with “color revolutions” if not direct CIA violence and assassination. The United States even strikes against allies of the United States, as when it destroyed the Nord Steam natural gas pipelines and thereby destroyed the economy of Germany. But the fact remains (though it is censored!) that the rulers of BRICS nations such as Russia and China and India are the haves who oppress the have-nots of their own nation. Related to this is the fact that Communist rule is NOT at all the same thing as genuine democracy in which the have-nots have the real power.

Have you ever wondered why, or noticed that, NONE of the world’s governments call for an end to Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians?

Not a single national ruler advocates a JUST solution to the conflict in the Middle East, namely allowing the Palestinian refugees to exercise their Right of Return and to be equal under the law with Jews in all of Palestine ‘From the River to the Sea’ and to have the property that Zionists stole from them returned. Instead these rulers all advocate the totally immoral “two state solution” that makes the ethnic cleansing permanent. Ask yourself if your favorite pundit ever says the truth about this. The explanation for this silence is this: The haves of the world want to pit have-nots against each other, and Israel’s ethnic cleansing is all about doing that.

The anti-Zionism pundits and organizations also censor the key fact that Israel’s claim that its violent oppression of Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe IS A LIE. This violence is all about controlling the have-nots, including the Jewish have-nots in Israel. Keeping this a secret severely weakens the movement against this Israeli oppression and current genocide.

Public discourse—both in the mainstream and also in so-called ‘alternative’ media—is, wittingly or unwittingly, PROPAGANDA in support of class inequality domination of the have-nots by the haves.

Some of the alternative media pundits do say some important anti-establishment truths, and I suppose it is possible that in some cases their silence about the three CRUCIAL truths I am talking about here is due to their personal ignorance of them. But the fact is that as soon as somebody starts expressing these crucial three truths, they are de-platformed. I know this from personal experience with YouTube. Do you think it’s any different with, say, Rumble? Point me to a person on Rumble expressing these crucial three truths. I follow the pundit, Alexander Mercouris, because he’s very knowledgable about what’s happening in Ukraine and the Middle East and Asia. But he hasn’t a clue WHY it is happening, and for this reason he can be on YouTube and Rumble.

Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

POSTSCRIPT AND CORRECTION

Shortly after publishing this article I received an email from a friend with information that my statement above, “Not a single national ruler advocates a JUST solution to the conflict in the Middle East,” is only 100% correct because I happened to use the present tense, ‘advocates,’ instead of the past tense, ‘advocated.’ It turns out, apparently, that the late Libyan leader, Muammar Al Qaddafi, did advocate for a just solution. And as my friend noted, “I imagine this is another reason he was murdered by the U.S.” I haven’t had time to read all the linked articles sent to me but from what the sender says in her email I think these articles probably have good information.

Here are the links I received to relevant articles:



https://syria360.wordpress.com/2022/07/22/contemporary-zionism-pursues-its-assigned-role-as-an-advanced-military-and-intelligence-base-of-anglo-american-european-imperialism/



GMEI, Yinon Plan, etc:

https://syria360.wordpress.com/globalist-agenda/



One democratic state initiative:



https://libya360.wordpress.com/2024/07/07/the-palestinian-one-democratic-state-initiative/



https://libya360.wordpress.com/2024/02/07/against-two-state-apartheid-for-one-democratic-state-in-palestine-israel/



https://libya360.wordpress.com/2023/11/01/liberate-palestine-decolonize-israel/



