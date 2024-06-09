Share

Ultra-Trumper Kari Lake is working to foment a civil war as a new version of the 1861-5 Union versus Confederacy Civil War. Since Kari Lake has chosen to give a speech in front of the Confederate flag, it’s more than just a little bit relevant to know the truth about the Confederacy, the truth expressed in my article titled “Most Southern Whites Hated the Confederacy.” I urge you to read this article because it shows how the truth about social conflict is CLASS conflict, even though the ruling class works hard to obscure this truth by making it seem that social conflict is about something—anything they can come up with!—other than class.

The United States ruling billionaire plutocracy, which includes both a Trump GOP wing and a liberal Democratic Party wing, fears more than anything else the outbreak of a civil war that is a massive and explicit class war in the United Staes (or elsewhere, for that matter.) The ruling plutocracy fears such a class war civil war because it knows it would LOSE it (as I discuss here.)

To prevent the emergence of a class war civil war, the ruling plutocracy aims to direct what is in fact class anger at itself into a civil war in which both sides will be led by leaders who are anti-working-class in actuality (read “Donald Trump Is a Champion of Class Inequality” and “The Billionaire Class is No More Afraid of Donald Trump Than of the Tooth Fairy”) just as the Confederacy was anti-working-class in actuality despite its claim to be the representative of white working class people. Such a civil war is a phony civil war; its leaders on both sides share the common goal of keeping the rich in power over the have-nots by pitting the have-nots against each other.

Pro-Trumpers and Egalitarianism

To prevent the ruling class from succeeding in fomenting a phony divide-and-rule civil war, we need to talk to ALL the have-nots including pro-Trumpers about what is going on and how to win what we all really want.

To start with we need to stop demonizing ordinary people who are pro-Trump. When one actually talks to pro-Trump people one finds that about 86% of them want an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I urge you to read how I discovered this fact in my article, “Pro-Trumpers and Egalitarianism,” in which I also discuss the question of racism head on. Note that I say “86%” and not 100% above. Yes, there are anti-working-class people in the MAGA crowd. They are not the majority by any means, but they are in control of what ordinary pro-Trumpers hear at Trump rallies and events and what they can buy at stores like the one Kari Lake was speaking at. They try to censor any talk about CLASS WAR and replace it with Confederate flags and anything else that will obscure the reality of class conflict.

By the way, talking about class conflict does NOT make one a Marxist

Please note that talking about class conflict does not make one a Marxist. I am an anti-Marxist; egalitarianism is anti-Marxist as you can read about here. When I say we should talk to ALL the have-nots including pro-Trumpers about class conflict, I am not saying we should be advocating Marxism.

Long before Karl Marx was even born people knew about and talked about class conflict. Marx no more invented the notion of class conflict than he invented the idea that 2 plus 2 equals 4, even though he no doubt advocated that arithmetic fact adamantly. What Marx did invent was a terrible idea that is still used today to justify profoundly anti-democratic Marxist regimes. Read all about this here and here.