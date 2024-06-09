Pro-Trumper Kari Lake Speaking In Front of the Confederate Flag Tries to Foment a PHONY Civil War to Pre-empt a CLASS Civil War
The Confederate flag behind her gives the game away if you know your history
Ultra-Trumper Kari Lake is working to foment a civil war as a new version of the 1861-5 Union versus Confederacy Civil War. Since Kari Lake has chosen to give a speech in front of the Confederate flag, it’s more than just a little bit relevant to know the truth about the Confederacy, the truth expressed in my article titled “Most Southern Whites Hated the Confederacy.” I urge you to read this article because it shows how the truth about social conflict is CLASS conflict, even though the ruling class works hard to obscure this truth by making it seem that social conflict is about something—anything they can come up with!—other than class.
The United States ruling billionaire plutocracy, which includes both a Trump GOP wing and a liberal Democratic Party wing, fears more than anything else the outbreak of a civil war that is a massive and explicit class war in the United Staes (or elsewhere, for that matter.) The ruling plutocracy fears such a class war civil war because it knows it would LOSE it (as I discuss here.)1
To prevent the emergence of a class war civil war, the ruling plutocracy aims to direct what is in fact class anger at itself into a civil war in which both sides will be led by leaders who are anti-working-class in actuality (read “Donald Trump Is a Champion of Class Inequality” and “The Billionaire Class is No More Afraid of Donald Trump Than of the Tooth Fairy”) just as the Confederacy was anti-working-class in actuality despite its claim to be the representative of white working class people. Such a civil war is a phony civil war; its leaders on both sides share the common goal of keeping the rich in power over the have-nots by pitting the have-nots against each other.
Pro-Trumpers and Egalitarianism
To prevent the ruling class from succeeding in fomenting a phony divide-and-rule civil war, we need to talk to ALL the have-nots including pro-Trumpers about what is going on and how to win what we all really want.
To start with we need to stop demonizing ordinary people who are pro-Trump. When one actually talks to pro-Trump people one finds that about 86% of them want an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I urge you to read how I discovered this fact in my article, “Pro-Trumpers and Egalitarianism,” in which I also discuss the question of racism head on. Note that I say “86%” and not 100% above. Yes, there are anti-working-class people in the MAGA crowd. They are not the majority by any means, but they are in control of what ordinary pro-Trumpers hear at Trump rallies and events and what they can buy at stores like the one Kari Lake was speaking at. They try to censor any talk about CLASS WAR and replace it with Confederate flags and anything else that will obscure the reality of class conflict.
By the way, talking about class conflict does NOT make one a Marxist
Please note that talking about class conflict does not make one a Marxist. I am an anti-Marxist; egalitarianism is anti-Marxist as you can read about here. When I say we should talk to ALL the have-nots including pro-Trumpers about class conflict, I am not saying we should be advocating Marxism.
Long before Karl Marx was even born people knew about and talked about class conflict. Marx no more invented the notion of class conflict than he invented the idea that 2 plus 2 equals 4, even though he no doubt advocated that arithmetic fact adamantly. What Marx did invent was a terrible idea that is still used today to justify profoundly anti-democratic Marxist regimes. Read all about this here and here.
Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power.
In the minds of most ordinary people at the time, the Civil War was all about slavery: a war by the North to abolish slavery in the South. And indeed Union soldiers—joined by many escaped slaves and also poor whites who deserted from the Confederate army—succeeded in abolishing chattel slavery (except for incarcerated prisoners, alas.) But they did NOT succeed in abolishing WAGE slavery, i.e., the dictatorship of the rich. This failure is due to the fact that the ruling class obscured the class nature of the conflict in society by focusing only on the evil of chattel slavery. The result was that Jim Crow racial discrimination and wage slavery persisted long after the Civil War ended.
John,
First , I would like to thank you for all your posts bring a clearer insight into our tainted history and why things in our country are in the dire shape there in. If there was just one of you that each of us could have had as a history / civic teacher in our grade, elementary and high school years.... this mess we're in could have been prevented. That would have required allot of you's..... and all we received were a lot of deaf, dumb and blind ones.
so thank you, Better Late than Never.................................................
As a student of yours, I would like to offer my 'take' on the ' how' these Devils think the way they do. Actually, these ideas come from the mind of Taylor Sheridan whom I believe is trying to educate us in that hypothesis.
If anyone who reads this.... watched the series
'Yellowstone' they would surely agree that the Dutton family is one ruthless and clearly one murderous family. Still, the audience of that show still likes them. Mainly, I surmise because they mostly fight against Corporate America whom most Americans find utterly
deplorable. But, if you keep an open mind in following the scripts of each episode.... both rival factions share the same filthy qualities.
Both have coveted someone else's properties... In the Duttons case it was the Indians.... And now Corporate America wants the Duttons Empire. Their both ruthless, unmerciful and regard human life lightly.
In my mind, Taylor Sheridan is describing America's role in it's foreign policies. Two devils fighting for dominance over this World Resources.
But to learn why they act that way, Taylor gives us the 'Back Pre- History' to the show Yellowstone with his shows 1883 + 1923.
Specifically, I would like to bring into focus
the 1923 series Disc 2, Episode 1
In this scene Elsa, whom we're introduced to in the the earlier series 1883 is now dead but Sheridan is using her as a haunting mouthpiece to describe the 'sins ' behind the Dutton's family history.
In this scene, Cara, whom is in the wife of her husband Jacob... who is the great -great grandfather of John Dutton III in the present Yellowstone series. ....... Is seen praying to the sky after her husband is left almost dead, his cattle stolen and her ranch " ravaged by the wolves" of society- - - and her whole life is under attack by those whom which mean to harm them.
Sheridan allows Elsa to explain to the audience what she sees and knows about her family:
"Elsa: there are only 3 answers to a prayer:
"Yes","not yet", and "I have something else in mind for you". Man's greatest challenge is trusting "not yet" or "something else".. And avoiding the foolish notion of Hope. Wishing to nothing that your unanswered prayer is granted. Hope is the surrender of authority to your fate and trusting to it to the whims of the wind. MY FAMILY DOES NOT HOPE.
We FIGHT for what WE BELIEVE until we have it or we are destroyed by the pursuit."
...................................... ............................
So, at first ,this declaration of bravery sounds honorable. Their not going to take NO SHIT from anyone.... We'll Fight to the Death before we succumb to your evil will.
There will be no compromise. Only one winner and one loser... It will be All or Nothing.
......................................................................
But here is where Taylor Sheridan demonstrates a 'slight of the hand' at his poker table of explanations.
Because in his series Yellowstone both adversaries have evolved into devils... Both factions filled with murderous and guileful deceit. In the 1923 series this adversary was a 'wronged' Have-Not sheep herder who mingled with a lawless " Have official". And in 1883 series, the Duttons were thrown against the adverse Nature of the environment and other sinful men .......yet in some unexplained way managed to gain the land of the Indians who never believed the Land was theirs too buy or sell.
...............................................................
So in my mind Taylor Sheridan is saying thru Elsa that the Dutton Family does not and will not ever Trust in God.... But only in themselves to ever save themselves from their adversaries
....................................................
But my takeaway is;
Always Trust in God to Save You.... He Will
But know when you are dealing with DEVILS
or just misguided Children of God..... The actions that you take will certainly make a major difference in the desired outcome.
Just saying............
John, I would concur that one fundamental error of the Marxist critique, broadly taken, is the inherent assumption that a centralized government will be benign if populated with Marxists, or those purporting to be Marxists. This has not, at least in this stage of history, been true. Agreed. I think that two things are in play here. One is the over-reliance on centralized structure and the other is the historic corruptibility of those in power, you know, "power corrupts . . ." So, the Founding Fathers were onto something vital when them put checks and balances in the Constitution, but wee unable to find a way (very understandable) how to prevent those very checks and balances themselves from being corrupted by the wealthy class. Our present reality on that rings like a bell, and not the Liberty one!" There is wisdom as well as criticism to be found in a Marxist critique. We need to rescue the baby from the dirty bathwater, as it were. Jon