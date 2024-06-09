JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
Jun 10, 2024

John,

First , I would like to thank you for all your posts bring a clearer insight into our tainted history and why things in our country are in the dire shape there in. If there was just one of you that each of us could have had as a history / civic teacher in our grade, elementary and high school years.... this mess we're in could have been prevented. That would have required allot of you's..... and all we received were a lot of deaf, dumb and blind ones.

so thank you, Better Late than Never.................................................

As a student of yours, I would like to offer my 'take' on the ' how' these Devils think the way they do. Actually, these ideas come from the mind of Taylor Sheridan whom I believe is trying to educate us in that hypothesis.

If anyone who reads this.... watched the series

'Yellowstone' they would surely agree that the Dutton family is one ruthless and clearly one murderous family. Still, the audience of that show still likes them. Mainly, I surmise because they mostly fight against Corporate America whom most Americans find utterly

deplorable. But, if you keep an open mind in following the scripts of each episode.... both rival factions share the same filthy qualities.

Both have coveted someone else's properties... In the Duttons case it was the Indians.... And now Corporate America wants the Duttons Empire. Their both ruthless, unmerciful and regard human life lightly.

In my mind, Taylor Sheridan is describing America's role in it's foreign policies. Two devils fighting for dominance over this World Resources.

But to learn why they act that way, Taylor gives us the 'Back Pre- History' to the show Yellowstone with his shows 1883 + 1923.

Specifically, I would like to bring into focus

the 1923 series Disc 2, Episode 1

In this scene Elsa, whom we're introduced to in the the earlier series 1883 is now dead but Sheridan is using her as a haunting mouthpiece to describe the 'sins ' behind the Dutton's family history.

In this scene, Cara, whom is in the wife of her husband Jacob... who is the great -great grandfather of John Dutton III in the present Yellowstone series. ....... Is seen praying to the sky after her husband is left almost dead, his cattle stolen and her ranch " ravaged by the wolves" of society- - - and her whole life is under attack by those whom which mean to harm them.

Sheridan allows Elsa to explain to the audience what she sees and knows about her family:

"Elsa: there are only 3 answers to a prayer:

"Yes","not yet", and "I have something else in mind for you". Man's greatest challenge is trusting "not yet" or "something else".. And avoiding the foolish notion of Hope. Wishing to nothing that your unanswered prayer is granted. Hope is the surrender of authority to your fate and trusting to it to the whims of the wind. MY FAMILY DOES NOT HOPE.

We FIGHT for what WE BELIEVE until we have it or we are destroyed by the pursuit."

...................................... ............................

So, at first ,this declaration of bravery sounds honorable. Their not going to take NO SHIT from anyone.... We'll Fight to the Death before we succumb to your evil will.

There will be no compromise. Only one winner and one loser... It will be All or Nothing.

......................................................................

But here is where Taylor Sheridan demonstrates a 'slight of the hand' at his poker table of explanations.

Because in his series Yellowstone both adversaries have evolved into devils... Both factions filled with murderous and guileful deceit. In the 1923 series this adversary was a 'wronged' Have-Not sheep herder who mingled with a lawless " Have official". And in 1883 series, the Duttons were thrown against the adverse Nature of the environment and other sinful men .......yet in some unexplained way managed to gain the land of the Indians who never believed the Land was theirs too buy or sell.

...............................................................

So in my mind Taylor Sheridan is saying thru Elsa that the Dutton Family does not and will not ever Trust in God.... But only in themselves to ever save themselves from their adversaries

....................................................

But my takeaway is;

Always Trust in God to Save You.... He Will

But know when you are dealing with DEVILS

or just misguided Children of God..... The actions that you take will certainly make a major difference in the desired outcome.

Just saying............

Reply
Share
Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Jun 9, 2024

John, I would concur that one fundamental error of the Marxist critique, broadly taken, is the inherent assumption that a centralized government will be benign if populated with Marxists, or those purporting to be Marxists. This has not, at least in this stage of history, been true. Agreed. I think that two things are in play here. One is the over-reliance on centralized structure and the other is the historic corruptibility of those in power, you know, "power corrupts . . ." So, the Founding Fathers were onto something vital when them put checks and balances in the Constitution, but wee unable to find a way (very understandable) how to prevent those very checks and balances themselves from being corrupted by the wealthy class. Our present reality on that rings like a bell, and not the Liberty one!" There is wisdom as well as criticism to be found in a Marxist critique. We need to rescue the baby from the dirty bathwater, as it were. Jon

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture