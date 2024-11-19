JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Nov 19, 2024

Thanks John. Your contributions to the true nature of government narratives is a breath of fresh air. Seen through this prism of a class war all the deceptions of the elites become crystal clear.

Reply
Share
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
Nov 19, 2024

Very clearly explained. Thank you.

Now if only this information could reach the majority of Americans..

Reply
Share
2 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture