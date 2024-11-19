Share

The ruling class is using censorship of the unifying truth to get have-nots fighting each other. We Must Break that Censorship!

On the campuses our rulers used censorship of the truth about the anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Israeli genocidal violence against Palestinians, and in our towns and cities it uses censorship of the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants. Read below how it’s the same basic divide-and-rule strategy in both cases. It can only work if we let them get away with the censorship. Don’t let them!

Divide-and-rule on the campuses

If the general public knew the truth about the anti-Jewish-working class (as well as anti-Palestinian-working-class) PURPOSE of Israeli genocidal and ethnic cleansing violence against Palestinians, then the VAST MAJORITY of the general public—including previously passionately pro-Israel Jews—would be solidly opposed to the Israeli government’s decades-long and current genocidal violence against Palestinians. If you do not know what these key facts are, then please educate yourself by reading my articles linked to in this footnote and then educate your friends and neighbors. (Briefly, Israeli violence against Palestinians has never had anything whatsoever to do with making ordinary Jews safe, quite the contrary.)

But because the ruling class censors this key fact and the anti-genocide movement doesn’t express it at all, the anti-genocide movement has never gotten even close to 50% support from the general public. The result has been intense, sometimes violent, conflict on college campuses between good and decent people who support Israel because they wrongly believe this is necessary to protect Jews from another Holocaust, and good and decent people who do not support Israel because they are horrified by the genocide (although still wrongly believing that Israeli violence is, as the Zionist lie says, for the purpose of making Jews safe.) This is exactly what the ruling class wants, and it uses its wealth to make sure it happens, as I discuss here.

Divide-and-rule in our towns and cities over deportation

Now our rulers aim to create the same bitter, sometimes violent, conflict in our towns and cities by launching a violent deportation of illegal immigrants while censoring the key facts about illegal immigration that, if widely known, would result in unity of all the have nots around this issue—unity of the have-nots (regardless of citizenship status) against the billionaires, unity around the goal of deporting the billionaires, not the unfortunate illegal immigrants.

If you do not know what these censored facts are, then please educate yourself by reading my articles at this footnote and then educate your friends and neighbors. (Briefly, U.S. billionaires in both parties for decades have been doing things to force poor people south of the border to illegally immigrate to the U.S. just in order to survive; these immigrants are no more criminal than U.S. citizens. American citizens do indeed suffer from the massive illegal immigration and the way to end that suffering is to join with the illegal immigrants to stop the billionaires from forcing people to illegally immigrate to the U.S. and from treating ALL of the have-nots like dirt.

As the title of my recent Substack article says:

All Hell Is About to Break Lose—to the Detriment of ALL the Have-Nots—Unless We Overthrow the Lies and Censorship that the Ruling Class is Using to Pit Us Against Each Other

The ruling class is preparing to let Donald Trump begin a massive and violent deportation of illegal immigrants accompanied by FALSE accusations that they are—and I now quote Donald Trump—”vicious and bloodthirsty criminals.”

Good and decent have-nots will support this deportation because they know they are suffering from the massive illegal immigration. And good and decent have-nots will oppose the deportations out of good-hearted sympathy for the unfortunate illegal immigrants. Our rulers will tell the former that the latter have-nots don’t CARE about their suffering. And our rulers will tell the latter have-nots that the former have-nots are evil racists. This is the ruling class divide-and-rule strategy. Don’t let it succeed.

Tell your friends and neighbors the truth. From personal experience I know that pro-Trump people are EAGER to know the truth that is denied them, and that they respond POSITIVELY to hearing the truths I have shared with you here.