Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Here is one more example of why we need genuine democracy—SOVEREIGN local assemblies of EGALITARIANS, and not our current fake democracy. And yes, having referenda today is part of the fake democracy, as I discuss below.

The MCAS is the Massachusetts high-stakes standardized test that, like similar tests that the ruling class imposed in virtually all U.S. states, students must pass to graduate from high school.

As I write about in my earlier post, “Here's Why the Billionaire-Owned Oh-So-Liberal Boston Globe Is Trying to Prevent the State's Teacher Union from Abolishing the Abusive Standardized 'High Stakes' School Test”:

Starting in the 1970s the ruling class decided that in order to deal with the explosive radical 60s that challenged its authority everywhere, it was necessary to dramatically lower the expectations of the working class and make the have-nots feels very psychologically and economically insecure. I discuss this in some detail here.

One of the ways the ruling class made working class people feel more psychologically and economically insecure was by telling our children in public schools that unless they score high on some absurd "high stakes" standardized test (that is designed so that children from poorer families get lower scores; read “Standardized Test Scores and Family Income” and “Money, Race and Success: How Your School District Compares”) they don't deserve to have a decent-paying job or perhaps any job at all.

Even with referenda, it’s STILL a FAKE democracy

Referenda do not a genuine democracy make. This is because as long as the billionaire class has its billions of dollars of wealth in a society like ours in which money is power, then the billionaire class will always have FAR more money to spend on deceitful advertising to make the public fear horrible results if it votes contrary to how the billionaire class wants them to vote. As the Boston Globe reports:

Brian Wynne, a strategist for the group opposing the MCAS question, said his group is prepared to raise and spend millions in its campaign against the Massachusetts Teachers Association-backed initiative. … The pair of digital ads from “Protect Our Kids’ Future: Vote No on 2″ doesn’t actually mention the MCAS exams at all. Instead, in one ad, James Conway, a Revere High School history teacher, warns of “an effort to undermine our education standards,” saying it will “create an unlevel playing field.” In another spot, Jill Norton, a Concord mother of a student with dyslexia and ADHD, says that “reducing the expectations” for her child would be harmful. “It’s not fair to our kids, and it jeopardizes their futures,” she says. A voice-over then urges viewers to vote no on Question 2. The ads are expected to run on digital and social media platforms for roughly three weeks, and are only the first the group intends to release, Wynne said.

Here is how it OUGHT to be: Genuine democracy:

In a genuine democracy of, by and for the have-nots, people who want class inequality with some rich and some poor—in other words members of the billionaire class and people who are beholden to that class or eager to join it, whom I will call “the rich”—would not be allowed to have any say whatsoever in what the government does. The rich would be excluded from participating in the governmental body that is the sovereign law-making governmental body. (Just as, by the way, pro-slavery people were rightfully—yes, rightfully!—excluded from voting in the State of Missouri by its new 1865 Constitution.)

The genuine democracy law-making governmental body, which I call the Local Assembly of Egalitarians, is NOT composed of elected representatives. Rather, all the adults in the local community (more or less the size of a U.S. zip code area) who support the egalitarian values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness and truth, whom I call egalitarians whether they have ever heard the word “egalitarian” or not, and ONLY they, have the right to participate as equals in the Local Assembly of Egalitarians and democratically make the ONLY laws that everybody in the local community must obey.

Whether the MCAS high stakes exam would be used in a local community would be decided by the egalitarians who attend their Local Assembly of Egalitarians, and ONLY by them. They would make this decision by hearing each other discuss the question. They would tell anybody who showed up at the Assembly who was obviously beholden to the rich to LEAVE. And they would make their decision by whatever procedure they had agreed upon such as majority vote or consensus or some hybrid form of consensus. (I personally advocate majority vote.) In such a local assembly meeting, by the way, it would always be possible to determine for sure and indisputably which position on a question had the most support, even if it required an actual head count to determine. This is in stark contrast to the national elections in a fake democracy.

In such a genuine democracy the have-nots would deprive the rich of their freedom to be rich at the expense of have-nots and deprive them of the freedom to use the government to oppress the have-nots, just as in 1865 the good people of Missouri deprived (former) slave owners of their freedom to be slave owners and of their freedom to try to use the government to re-establish slavery.

The rich tell us, “Oh no! You must let EEEEEEVERYBODY have a vote or it isn’t really democracy.”

The rich can take their pro-oppression ideology and shove it where the sun doesn’t shine.

If you don’t agree then you’ve been hoodwinked by a lifetime of hearing pro-oppression propaganda, as I discussed in my earlier post here.