JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mois78's avatar
mois78
Jun 4, 2024

Bush the kid came after the war mongers Clinton saying he will have a HUMBLE FOREIGN POLICY. The POS did nothing but wars. Trump got in against wars, but bombed Syria, and stole its oil fields. He also donated the Golan Heights to rogue state of Israhell

Reply
Share
mois78's avatar
mois78
Jun 4, 2024

The typical president is nothing more than a muppet for the bankstrers. Trump willing to bomb Moscow and Beijing is nothing more that New York Shity bravado.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture