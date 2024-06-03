Share

Paul Craig Roberts was once an insider of the U.S. ruling elite, a former U.S. assistant secretary of the treasury and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal, a “good ole boy” who knew first hand how the elite operate and what makes them tick. But then he broke ranks and began spilling all sorts of beans. Now he has written two very important articles, one about President Biden leading us to thermonuclear war and the other about how Donald Trump (whom he formerly supported), if elected, will do exactly the same horrible thing.

Roberts on Biden

In his “Watching Washington Foment Nuclear War” (read it here) Roberts writes:

It is mind-boggling to actually watch Western leaders foment a nuclear war. … During the 20th century Cold War in which I was intimately involved both as a trustee of the Committee on the Present Danger and as a member of a secret Presidential Committee with authority to investigate the CIA’s opposition to President Reagan’s effort to end the Cold War and normalize relations with the Soviet Union, I can say with confidence that even hard line anti-communists sought to reduce tensions instead of provoking war. What I have witnessed in the 21st century is the most egregious cultivation of war by the US government in human history, and no one in the print or TV media tells us the consequences.

Roberts on Trump

In his “Et tu, Trump” (read it here) Roberts writes:

No sooner do I finish an interview about the rapidity with which we are traveling the road to Armageddon than we pick up speed. Trump campaign donors report that Trump told them he would have bombed Moscow and Beijing if they’d attacked Ukraine and Taiwan on his watch. https://www.rt.com/news/598373-trump-bomb-moscow-beijing/ So the likely next US president tells the world that in the interest of Ukraine and Taiwan, two artificial states created by Washington, he is prepared to launch World War III. No more talk about normalizing relations with Russia. That talk brought him eight years of troubles and indictments. Trump now out-neocons the neocons. … There is no doubt that Trump has been persecuted for eight years and faces a collection of civil and criminal indictments simply because he said he intended to normalize relations with Russia. This was seen as an attack on the budget and power of the military/security complex. Trump was threatening their world by taking away their necessary enemy. The CIA director called Trump a traitor to America. My position has always been that Americans must stand up to the Democrats’ weaponization of law and show that such law is unacceptable by vindicating Trump in the November election. Otherwise, the result will be the institutionalization of weaponized law, which means tyranny. As important as law is as a shield of the people instead of a weapon in the hands of the state, it takes second place to avoiding nuclear Armageddon. I can no longer support Trump. The situation could not be more dangerous. The entire leadership of the Western world is committed to war with Russia. European leaders are telling Europeans that Europe must be prepared for war with Russia. No one in Washington, and precious few among policy analysts, will admit to any US responsibility for the dangerous situation. The fact that Washington overthrew the government in Ukraine, installed a puppet, trained and equipped a large Ukrainian army to retake the independent Donbas republics, deceived Putin with the Minsk Agreement, mischaracterized Putin’s protection of Donbas as an invasion of Ukraine, and used every opportunity to widen the war is simply unspeakable in the Western world. Anyone who tells the truth is a “Putin agent/dupe.” The denial of the reality of the conflict is leading directly to a major war, perhaps humanity’s last war, and no Western leader is alarmed. They are only alarmed that Washington is losing its proxy war. The determination is not to end the war but to expand it with long-range missiles and NATO troops to prevent Washington from losing the war. A few brave American students protest Israel’s slaughter of Palestinians, but no one protests the rapidity at which we are traveling the road to nuclear Armageddon. The American public is unaware of, or unconcerned with, the risk. Nowhere in any of the “Western democracies” do the people have a voice. The Western media is given over to war propaganda. [my emphasis—J.S.]

On November 5 this year Americans will vote to decide if the next president will be Joe Biden or Donald Trump, a decision that is without importance!

No matter who wins the presidential election, the ruling billionaire plutocracy—which was never elected and thus cannot be un-elected—will remain the RULING billionaire plutocracy.

On the (perhaps overly) optimistic premise (what choice do we have?) that thermonuclear war will not occur too soon for us to make a difference, I say to you, IGNORE the U.S. elections, and instead work to remove the ruling billionaire warmongering plutocracy from power.

How?

Well, read my best answer to that question here where I talk about the actual concrete things you can do starting tomorrow morning.

If you have a better answer, then shout it from the roof tops! I’m serious. I want to hear it.

But what if RFK, Jr. wins the election?

Though very unlikely to win the election, there is no reason to believe that a President Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. would be any less of a warmonger on the road to thermonuclear war than Trump or Biden. Here’s why I say this.

Remember what Donald Trump did in 2016 during a debate with a dozen or so other contenders for the GOP nomination who were all trying to out-do each other about how hostile they were to Vladimir Putin and how aggressive they would be against him? Trump announced, “I’ll get along fine with Putin.” That announcement lifted Trump way high in the polls over all the other GOP politicians, because Americans absolutely did not want to go to war with a nuclear armed Russia. Trump’s claim to be against warmongering is a major reason he got into the Oval Office; and until recently Trump was consistently talking about being friends with Putin.

Just like the 2015 Donald Trump, RFK, Jr. now says these words critical of the Biden warmongering in Ukraine:

"I abhor Russia's brutal and bloody invasion of that nation," Kennedy told the crowd. "But we must understand that our government has also contributed to its circumstances through repeated deliberate provocations of Russia going back to the 1990s."

But today Trump, to the great consternation of Paul Craig Roberts who once supported him, is now as dangerous a warmonger as Biden. What reason is there to believe that a President Robert F. Kennedy would not likewise turn out to be a warmonger? The fact that RFK, Jr. is an over-the-top supporter of Israel’s genocidal violence in Gaza is all the more reason to doubt that he would go against the pro-Israel ruling billionaire warmongering plutocracy as president.

Lastly, don’t forget what happened to JFK when he tried to end the Cold War. If you need to refresh your memory, read the key books here and here and here.

It is more likely that the tooth fairy will save us from thermonuclear war than that any elected president will.