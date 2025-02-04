JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Feb 5, 2025

Momentous post John. The rich know that if ever the have-nots realised the extent of their oppression they would unify and rebel. So they have generationally devised means and stratagems of the most innovative and subtle kind to keep the poor in a passive and ignorant state. There are those however who perhaps feel morally or intellectually superior to the common clay who are jealous of the rich but despise the poor and ultimately therefore seem to adopt contradictory intellectual positions .Thanks for your efforts here and as always the historical references.

Reply
Share
2 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
Feb 4, 2025

I'm with you 100%! Can't say this stuff often enough!

Same old, same old! Wish folks would wake up and stop falling for this absurd fakery that has persisted for millennia! Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!

PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!

The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!

This horrifying senators, Larry Ellison, Sam Altman, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.

BURN BACK BETTER!

CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!

HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI!

Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!

AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!

Bless and thank you for doing what you do!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture