karin spritzler
Dec 13, 2024

Comment to Thomas...... You wrote: "I stand in awe, and then I bow, before John's "Egalitarians". They are like no other human beings I have ever met. Every such being I have ever known, is a fallible human being, subject to social relations and conditions not of their own making." .................. I invite you to read aloud your words: " subject to social relations and conditions not of their own making".... And then ponder: WHAT IF SOCIAL RELATIONS AND CONDITIONS.... profoundly changed? Wouldn't that ALSO mean, given your beliefs.. that their ways of thinking and behaving would also? By your very own thoughts.. the answer would have to be ... "Yes." ... And that would then mean, your view of people .. would also.. This, by your own logic, Thomas...

Robert Cable
Dec 13, 2024

WHY, at the end of this article, are you listed at "548 Market Street PMB 72296, San Francisco, CA 94104" ? More and more people in the USA (and perhaps elsewhere, too) now work for a "me-alone wage" rather than for a "family wage, just as more and more capitalists seem to be creating for "max-for-me profit" rather than for "reasonable, society-considering profit."

