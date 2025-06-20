Share

There he goes again, Jeffrey Sachs, spouting the ruling class-approved BS about how the poor little U.S. ruling class is being forced against its will by Israel to support Israel’s violent ethnic cleansing and warmongering. Utter nonsense!

Hear Sachs spout this nonsense below:

The fact is (as I have posted earlier here regarding Scott Ritter saying the same BS), is this.

As I show in my post titled “ The Israel Lobby’s Power Comes from the American Ruling Class ,” if the billionaires who control U.S. foreign policy wanted to destroy the power of the Israel lobby they could easily do it in about one month; they could make it so that for a politician to get the endorsement of the Israel lobby would be like getting the kiss of death.

All even JUST ONE BILLIONAIRE would have to do to destroy the Israel lobby is inform the American public of the SORDID TRUTH about Israel’s Zionist leaders, specifically the fact that the Israeli government is of, by and for Israeli billionaires

who are the enemy of the Israeli Jewish working class, and who violently attack Palestinians for the purpose of making Palestinians a bogeyman enemy they pretend to be protecting Israeli Jews from, and who thereby control, severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class [I prove the above points 1, 2 and 3 with mainstream sources in my article here], and who fund Hamas and work to keep it in power in order to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening [I prove this with mainstream sources in my article here[, and who betrayed ordinary European Jews during the Holocaust (even opposed efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis!) in order to be able to have a Jewish working class to oppress and get rich off of in Palestine later [I prove this with mainstream source in my article here], and who use the bogus idea of a “Jewish state” to make people who want to be on the side the ordinary Jews support those who OPPRESS ordinary Jews [I prove this with mainstream sources in my article here].

All a billionaire would have to do to destroy the Israel lobby and turn the public—including passionately pro-Israel Jews!—against the Israeli government is to form an independent media network (as Oprah Winfrey, worth "only" $2.5 billion created OWN ) and use it to tell the public the sordid truth—the CLASS truth—about Israel's Zionist ruling class.

They could also commission somebody like Steven Spielberg to direct a blockbuster film all about this sordid truth, or a similar TV series that would profoundly change the public’s understanding of Zionism the way ROOTS profoundly changed the public’s understanding of race. Very quickly the Israel lobby would be dead in the water, no matter how much money it got from any Israeli government. It would then be apparent that the Israeli tail does not in fact wag the American dog.

The reason no U.S. billionaire does this is because they don’t want to do it. They want the U.S. to keep supporting Israel. How come? Read some of the reasons here in a leaflet produced several years ago:

To the above reasons could be added the billionaires’ happiness at seeing American have-nots pitted against each other by being divided into “Pro-Palestine” versus “Pro-Israel” camps in addition to all the other ways our rulers pit us against each other (that I discuss here.)

If, for whatever reason, U.S. billionaires should in the future decide that it is in their interest to stop supporting Israel (and they might), then we’ll start to see them informing the public of at least some of the sordid truth about Zionism, and PRESTO!, the Israel lobby will be a thing of the past and the American president, whoever it happens to be, will have no problem whatsoever in ending U.S. support for the Israeli government.

YOU CANNOT UNDERSTAND WHAT’S GOING ON IN THE WORLD FROM THE LIKES OF JEFFREY SACHS WHO BEGINS HIS ANALYSIS BY ACCEPTING THE BIG LIES THAT THE HAVES USE TO DIVIDE-AND-RULE THE HAVE-NOTS.

An egalitarian revolutionary movement is what it takes to effectively stop people like Jeffrey Sachs from pulling the wool over the eyes of the have-nots.

Notice, by the way, that Sachs’ “Israel tail wags U.S. dog” BS relies for its shred of credibility on the antisemitic canard about how Jews have some mysterious power over non-Jews, a canard that you would normally expect the pro-Israel ADL, which finds an antisemite under every bed, to be denouncing. But no! The ADL goes along with this antisemitic BS because it hides the CLASS nature of the conflict. The ADL knows that if the class nature of the conflict—the fact that Zionism helps ONLY the billionaire class and HARMS all working class people including Jewish working class people in Israel and elsewhere—then the Zionist project would be doomed.