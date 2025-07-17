Share

I just read this Chris Hedges Substack interview with Nick Bryant (author of The Franklin Scandal, an excellent exposure of a Nebraska-based upper class pedophile organization) and found Hedges’s interview of Bryant to containe a lot of credible information about Jeffrey Epstein and pedophile organizations more generally, and the way that very many people in the upper class are pedophiles and are under blackmail control (kompromat) by organizations such as the CIA and Mossad.

This information makes it clear why so many people in the MAGA movement, to their credit, wanted Donald Trump to carry out his promise to root out upper class pedophiles such as Jeffrey Epstein and prosecute the upper class sex traffickers, and why these same MAGA people are so outraged by Trump’s refusal to carry out his promise today.

As Nick Bryant discusses, the CIA and Mossad (and J. Edgar Hoover in the past and who knows who else) use or used blackmail to control LOTS of upper class people and politicians (it’s called “kompromat” by the Russians who do it too) and this kind of control has been going on in the United States since it was used against Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson. As Bryant also mentions, it is politicians who are controlled this way who often have the most successful careers. Being “kompromised” is a way of being certified as a trusted servant of the real masters of the universe.

Perhaps this is why ruling class secret college societies such as Yale’s Skull and Bones and Oxford’s Piers Gaveston Society have, shall we say, rather strange initiation rites. It is a way of making sure that no individual member of the ruling elite will dare to “go off track” because they know all the others have “kompromat” on them.

I read Nick Bryant’s The Franklin Scandal several years ago and wrote the following Facebook post about it:

Here's one of the many well-deserved five-star reviews of this book [*] I just finished reading:

"I am a soccer mom, news junkie, and sober professional not at all given to being enticed by conspiracy theories. I first heard about Johnny Gosch, which led me to the Franklin story, which led me to this book. I guess I was naïve, because I had no idea that a conspiracy of this scope, involving law enforcement and many powerful people, was actually possible. Recent news out of the UK, however, illuminates the fact that these things do, in fact, happen. Disadvantaged children and youth are clearly at risk from organized sexual predation by powerful people who are able to manipulate even law enforcement agencies. And something is clearly rotten at the core of Nebraska, where many of the players who conspired to repress the truth still live and work, and where the official story is still that the whole thing was a hoax."

Nick Bryant, the author of this extremely good book, exposes how truly evil people (murdering pedophiles) in all the key institutions of the United States (the FBI, CIA, the judicial system including top judges and prosecutors, the mass media--local and national, the Catholic Church, nationally and not just in Nebraska, where the story is focused) have the upper hand and use it to protect murderous child prostitution and related blackmailing by the most powerful people in our society. The positive reviews on Amazon are all true, and I suggest you read them.

I wish that this book, published in 2009, had generated a massive uprising to remove the evil people from power and thereby create a real, not fake, democracy. If and when that ever happens then the kind of people with the real power in society would be, for a change, the kind that Nick Bryant describes who, at great personal sacrifice, stood up for the truth and against the evil, only to be crushed by brute violence--sometimes lethal--, threats and lies.

But this book did not, unfortunately, generate such an uprising. Why not?

The book itself explains why not. Such books, with their message of truth about evil-doing by the rich and powerful, might get published by a small publishing house, but they don't get published by the big publishers who can promote a book in the mass media the way they promote those by people like Hillary Clinton; they are prevented from reaching a critical mass of the population. Furthermore, no TV network news anchor will tell listeners that the assertions in the book are true.

What this means is that the few people who do read the book never come to believe that they are part of a large majority who are outraged by the book's revelations; they will know that they are merely part of a very small number of people who know about the book and are outraged by its revelations. And knowing this, they will refrain from even trying to organize the massive uprising that is called for.

The closest thing we've had to a massive uprising against evil pedophilia is the one against the Catholic Church. While it is a good thing that it happened, let's be clear. The ONLY reason it happened is because the mass media wanted it to happen. The billionaires in control of the mass media have long had a conflict with the Catholic Church, going back at least to John D. Rockefeller, Sr. So the ruling billionaire plutocracy leaped at the chance to use the Church's sordid infestation of pedophilia to take it down a notch. But this same ruling plutocracy is not about to take down its own FBI and CIA and oppressive judicial system and mass media!

The mass media does sometimes expose and prosecute pedophilia by a small number of individuals, such as Jeffrey Epstein and the handful of celebrities connected to him. But it doesn't expose the culpability of its valued institutions. The public will not, therefore, be told--even if it is true, which I suspect it is--that Epstein was an Israeli Mossad agent setting honey traps to blackmail powerful people into towing the Zionist line.

The Moral of the Story

The kind of evil that Nick Bryant exposes in his book is what I call secret evil; it's evil that the ruling class is able to keep sufficiently secret so as to prevent a large public uprising to develop against it.

In contrast to secret evil is non-secret evil. Non-secret evil includes all of the things the ruling class does openly and routinely to treat us like dirt, many of which I identify. [**] The ruling class treats us like dirt so routinely that we tend to stop taking note of it. For example, paying us poverty wages, refusing to provide good housing and driving many to homelessness, making people debt slaves with college loans, using the "poverty draft" to make people enlist in the military to kill innocent people or be killed and suffer PTSD or become suicidal as a result, and the list goes on.

We CAN build a revolutionary uprising against the NON-SECRET evils, because, in contrast to the secret evils, everybody already knows about them; they know they are true and, furthermore--and this is KEY!--, they know that everybody ELSE knows they are true even if there's no "Walter Cronkite" saying they're true. And this means that people can be confident that in opposing these non-secret evils committed by the rich they will not be alone, which is a crucial requirement for a mass movement to develop, as I discuss here.

But to build a movement against the non-secret evils we must condemn them for being not only objectionable but also UN-NECESSARY, because a MUCH better world is possible, an egalitarian world. We need, in other words, to spread an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary [***] vision of how the world OUGHT to be, a vision that--because most people love the idea whenever they hear about it--can unite the vast majority into a truly revolutionary movement. Let's do that!

​Please Dump this Wrong Idea

​Some people who focus on conspiracy secret evils seem to do it because they have a wrong idea about what it takes to persuade people in large numbers to rise up against the rich. They think--wrongly--that what is required is to somehow shock people out of their apathy to make them care about the evil that the rich do, and that to shock them this way requires exposing the most horrifying evil act(s) imaginable that the rich secretly do.

​But this is a wrong understanding of what prevents people from rising up against the rich. Apathy--i.e., not caring--has never been the problem; people care. It is hopelessness that is the problem. People feel hopeless about being able to do anything to stop the things--evil acts of the rich--that they care about because they feel alone in wanting to stop these things. The mass media's #1 job is to make people feel alone and hence hopeless this way.

​As I learned in the anti-Vietnam War movement in 1969 (discussed in my "What Causes a Political Sea Change?") two things make a mass movement develop: #1. Lots of people knowing that they are morally right in opposing something that lots of people know the rich are doing; #2. Lots of people knowing that they are joined by lots of other people in feeling this way--that they are not alone in this feeling.

​There will not ever be a large mass movement against secret evil deeds that only a small number of people will be convinced are truly happening. But there CAN be a large mass movement against the evil deeds that that the rich OPENLY commit against us. So let's focus on those openly committed, non-secret, evil deeds of the rich.​

