JOHN SPRITZLER
JOHN SPRITZLER
Mar 23, 2025

I posted the following as a Substack message to Mr. Hoffmeister's Substack profile page:

Dear Mr. von Hoffmister, I invite to to comment on my Substack article ( at https://open.substack.com/pub/johnspritzler/p/my-egalitarian-refutation-of-a-white?r=1iggn&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

) that I wrote in response to your "The Decline of White America.” My readers and I would like very much to know what you might say.

John Spritzler

United Against Oligarchy
United Against Oligarchy
Mar 23, 2025

Very important. Thank you. You addressed Mr. Hoffmeister several times in the post, but i didn't quite understand if you actually sent this to him? I think it would be very important to send this to him or comment on his post with at least a link to this post, or better yet, to invite him to publicly discuss his agreement or disagreement with your response

I think it is very important to engage directly with the people who believe in and are influenced by his ideas. They are not going to see this post here, but i think they are much more likely to see it if you comment on his post (or his newer posts).

