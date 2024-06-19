Share

Richard Haass is President emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, which is the chief ruling class think tank whose members for decades have occupied the top executive positions of the federal government such as CIA director, Secretary of State, Defense, etc. Haass on June 18, 2024 has an opinion piece in the Boston Globe, copied in full for your convenience in this footnote, that makes a proposal for how college administrators should handle anti-Zionism students who broke campus rules when they protested Israel’s genocide in Gaza (although Haass never actually refers to any “genocide” of course.)

Here’s what Haass proposes. Students who have charges against them for their protest activity should have the charges dropped if they pass two examinations: one examination about civil disobedience based on the writings of Thoreau, MLK, Jr., and Gandhi, and the other examination about the history of the Middle East with respect to Palestine and Israel.

Why do I call this “brainwashing”? Isn’t this all perfectly reasonable?

No. This not reasonable even though I suppose many people (you too?) think it is, and Yes, it is brainwashing. Let me explain why.

Let’s start with the examination about civil disobedience. The works that Haass wants students to read about civil disobedience are all works based on the philosophy of nonviolence (although this philosophy hadn’t been explicitly developed when Thoreau wrote). As I have written about here, the philosophy of non-violence is a) wrongheaded and b) exactly what oppressors want the oppressed to follow. Read my linked article, please.

In brief, the philosophy of nonviolence absurdly says that one can make the oppressors stop oppressing by appealing to their conscience (“moral suasion” as Gandhi put it) and that the way to appeal to their conscience is to demonstrate the sincerity of one’s convictions and the way to demonstrate that sincerity is to voluntarily accept whatever punishment for civil disobedience the oppressor chooses to enforce.

Haass also wants students to learn that civil disobedience must align with his (and the ruling class’s) ideas about freedom of speech. I have written about how this “Freedom of speech” notion is bogus here and also here. Please read it so you will understand how Haass’s proposed examination on civil disobedience is ruling class brainwashing. The essence of Haass’s “freedom of speech” view is that the ruling class has a right to use speech to oppress people and oppressed people do not have the right to stop the ruling class from doing so.

Now lets’ look at Haass’s proposed examination about the history of the Middle East with respect to Israel and Palestine. Haass doesn’t spell it out, because doing so would make the brainwashing aspect just too obvious, but if you look closely at his words you can tell what he has in mind for this examination. He spills the beans when discussing how the curriculum that anti-Zionism students should be examined on to avoid punishment is also a curriculum that ALL students should have to study. Here are Haass’s words that give the game away:

Debates focusing on the Israeli-Hamas conflict for the foreseeable future should be a central feature of any such curriculum. The format would demand students research both sides of an argument and advocate for one and then the other, building both an understanding and empathy sorely missing on many campuses.

Specifically, note the two words above, “both sides.”

What do you think the two sides are? Obviously the two sides Haass has in mind are the “pro-Israel” side and the “pro-Hamas side.” Our mass media (controlled by the likes of Richard Haass) make sure that there is never any discussion of the Middle East except based on the framework—the totally FALSE framework—that the two sides are pro-Israel versus pro-Palestine. The true framework, as I prove here (and additionally here and here) is ordinary working class Palestinians AND working class Israelis on the one side versus on the other side the billionaires who control BOTH Hamas and the Israeli government and who oppress working class people by pitting them against each other to control, oppress and get rich off of them.

There is no way in hell that any Haass-approved curriculum will even HINT that the true CLASS framework is the appropriate way to understand the conflict in the Middle East. As I have written about here, the mass media and the Zionists love it when the conflict is understood in the false “the Palestinians versus the Jews” framework. Haass and his Zionist buddies don’t care if people learn the “pro-Palestine” side in this framework. Why? Because the Zionists know that this non-class “pro-Palestine” narrative does not change the pro-Israel view of people in western nations such as the United States (whose governments ensure the Zionists remain in power) who support Israel because they know about and are horrified by the Holocaust and who think supporting Israel is what one must do if one wants to be on the side of the Jews and not on the side of antisemites.

To make this more evident, look at what Israel’s prime minister (1969-74) Golda Meir said. She said:

“We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children. We will only have peace with the Arabs when they love their children more than they hate us." [Source is here.]

Please note that Golda Meir, like Zionists generlly, ADMITS that Israel kills Arab children. The Zionists ADMIT that they commit terrible violence against Palestinians. The Zionists say that they wish it were not necessary, but alas they must “kill Arab children” to make Israeli Jews safe (which is a lie as my linked articles above prove, but a lie that the “pro-Palestine” side never refutes—never!)

When the “pro-Palestine” side (that Haass wants students to learn about and debate) criticizes Israel it does so ONLY by pointing out that Israel (to use Golda Meir’s shorthand phrase) “kills Arab children.” It never explains the TRUE reason that Israel “kills Arab children,” that it has nothing whatsoever to do with making Israeli Jews safe but on the contrary is for the purpose of enabling the billionaire Israeli ruling class to control, economically oppress and get rich off of the israeli Jewish working class. Students learning Haass’s curriculum will never learn this key fact, and as a result they will never be able to win over the vast majority of Americans to oppose Zionism. They will never be able to do THIS: persuade passionately pro-Israel Jews like my neighbor to become anti-Zionists, as I persuaded my neighbor to do. Richard Haass knows this, and counts on it.

The false framework (“the Palestinians versus the Jews”) is perfect for dividing good, well-intentioned, people. Some will support the “pro-Palestine” side because they are horrified (as they should be!) by the “killing of Arab children” and others will support the “pro-Israel” side because they are horrified by the Holocaust (as they should be!) and wrongly believe that the “killing of Arab children” is sadly required to make Israeli Jews safe.

Promoting this false and divisive framework, coupled with promotion of the “don’t do anything to actually stop oppressors from oppressing” nonviolence philosophy and bogus “freedom of speech” notion is nothing short of ruling class brainwashing.

Coming up with such a clever brainwashing scheme is why people like Richard Haass are top ruling class leaders.