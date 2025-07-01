Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

A report on AI is truly alarming:

New research from Anthropic, one of the world's leading AI firms, shows that LLMs from various companies have an increased willingness to push ethical boundaries. These models will dodge safeguards intended to curtail such behaviour, deceive users about what they're doing, steal restricted data that they shouldn't access and, in one extreme scenario, turn off the oxygen in a room with a (fictional) human that's getting in their way. Well that all seems very cheery and nothing to be concerned about. The tech industry is currently locked in something of an AI arms race, where models are improving at pace thanks to an unholy cocktail of increased autonomy, more access to computing power, and more advanced models.

Not only is AI dangerous, it hogs GINORMOUS amounts of energy and water that a genuine democracy would likely want to devote to very different purposes that benefit ordinary people instead of the richest ones. To see how incredibly much energy AI uses, read this MIT article, the first part of which spells it out (while the rest of the article goes on and on and on.)

Another article discusses both the enormous energy and also water consumption of AI:

Please read my earlier posts on AI:

In an egalitarian society robots & AI would do only what egalitarians WANT them to do, and nothing else; unlike today. But WHAT do we WANT them to do?