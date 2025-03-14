JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Emily Garcia
Mar 18

I appreciate your arguments on this subject which reflect some of my own thinking. Free speech is a very commonly used, yet meaningless and misleading concept absent the framework of anti/pro oppression speech. The free speech argument has been used successfully (on both a legal and cultural basis) to defend pornography, which in its current mainstream internet video form is no less than the enactment of ritualised sexual torture of (mainly) women and girls and vehicle for normalising such torture throughout the culture, which has absolutely devastating effects on the most oppressed (incest abuse victims, trafficking victims, domestic violence victims etc).

Andrea Cherez
Mar 14

We all know it’s a crime to dishonestly yell FIRE in a crowded theater, but oppressive speech goes on all the time and may be more dangerous. Thanks for the enlightening pov.

1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
