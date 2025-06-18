Share

The reason Donald Trump EVER got elected President is because back in 2016 at the beginning of his run to win the GOP nomination, he did something that amazed everybody. Back then Trump was undistinguished as merely one of a dozen contenders for the GOP nomination, and his popularity in the polls was mediocre. During an early debate among all the other contenders—Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and many others—something amazing happened. All the debaters were trying to out do each other about how forcefully and violently they would fight Russia’s Putin. Except Donald Trump. Trump declared that he would get along fine with Putin. The next day, Trump’s popularity in the polling skyrocketed him far above all his competitors, and rest, as they say, is history.

People voted for Trump because they hated the warmongering of the Democratic Party and the old leaders of the GOP such as George W. “Weapons of Mass Destruction” Bush.

People voted for Trump because they didn’t want America to be spending trillions of dollars fighting pointless wars around the world instead of using that money to make America great again.

People voted for Trump because they wanted American foreign policy to make America—the American people—its first priority.

All of the other contenders for the GOP nomination in 2016, and Hillary Clinton likewise, were warmongers. Trump was the peace candidate. That’s why he got enough votes to win the presidency.

Fast forward to today and the MAGA base is STILL against warmongering. But the MAGA base is furious because they see now that Trump is a warmonger and not the peace candidate they voted for and worked so hard to get elected..

Major MAGA leader Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Tucker Carlson in denouncing Trump’s warmongering:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene distanced herself even further from Trump, coming to the defense of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “Tucker Carlson is one of my favorite people. He fiercely loves his wife, children, and our country. Since being fired by the neocon network Fox News, he has more popularity and viewers than ever before. “He unapologetically believes the same things I do. That if we don’t fight for our own country and our own people then we will no longer have a country for our children and our grandchildren,” Greene wrote in a fiery X post alongside a picture of the pair in response to a Trump tweet.

The MAGA comics are saying the same thing:

Comedian Dave Smith, a libertarian and frequent guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast who endorsed Donald Trump in 2024, is now apologizing for his support of the president due to his recent handling of the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. “He should be impeached and removed for this one,” said Smith, referring to his endorsement as a “bad calculation,” in remarks that stunned the hosts of the “Breaking Points” program on Monday. He later continued, “All of his supporters should turn on him, it’s the absolute betrayal of everything he ran and campaigned on and everything that he stood for.”

There are two very different kinds of MAGA people

As I discovered when I went to a pro-Trump rally with my egalitarian revolutionary message, and as I wrote about here, there are two very different kinds of people in the MAGA movement. Most of them, about 86% as I discovered, think it is a good—or a great!—idea to “remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” About 8% of them vehemently oppose that idea. The fact of this sharp conflict—pro versus anti egalitarian revolution—WITHIN the MAGA movement is covered up by both the conservative and liberal media. The rich who control these media don’t want ANYBODY to know that most Americans, regardless of for whom they vote, want to remove the rich from power.

This split (86% to 8%) in the MAGA movement, and the refutation of Trump’s warmongering by MAGA leaders who know that they won’t have a movement to lead if its top leader is an obvious warmonger, provide yet more evidence that it is in fact possible to build a massive egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the warmongers from power. Let’s do it. Read here how you can help.