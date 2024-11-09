Share

The billionaires are now ramping up their giant divide-and-rule strategy aimed at fomenting a (nonviolent? violent?) war between, on the one hand, American have-nots who suffer—and know they suffer—from the massive influx of illegal immigrants, against, on the other hand, the American have-nots who don’t know about the suffering caused by this massive illegal immigration and who don’t want to do anything to stop it.

The billionaires, using their “conservative” wing, tell the first group of have-nots, “We’ve got to deport the illegal immigrants.” And, using their “liberal” wing, they tell the second group of have-nots, “Those who want to deport the illegal immigrants are a bunch of deplorable racists—”garbage” in the words of Joe Biden—and must be fought tooth and nail.

Instead of a war of have-nots against have-nots, which is what the billionaires are trying to foment, we need to wage the CLASS WAR!

Deport the billionaires (minus their money)! Watch here how Mexicans did this in one town.

House the illegal immigrants—the vast majority who are not criminals and who just want to make a better life somewhere safe—in the mansions and yachts of the billionaires and use the billionaires’ (stolen) money to build the homes and schools and hospitals and recreation centers and sports facilities and libraries and everything else that the have-nots—whatever our citizenship status— ought to have and enjoy.

Employ millions of people—whatever their citizenship status—to build the things and provide the services that the have-nots need and want, and pay people according to the egalitarian principle that have-nots agree is morally just: “From each according to reasonable ability , to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” No rich and no poor!

Abolish the U.S. foreign policies that, for decades, have FORCED the illegal immigrants to leave home and enter the U.S.—just to survive—in the first place.

In waging this CLASS WAR, guess who will be the biggest allies of American have-not citizens? The illegal immigrants! That’s who.

And when we WIN this class war, guess what will happen to illegal immigration? It will end. It will end because there will no longer be lots of people south of our border who are being forced to illegally immigrate to the U.S. just in order to survive.

Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power.