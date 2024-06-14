Share

The Israeli working class (pictured above) were demonstrating in 2011 against the people shown below, with demands to end their economic oppression by taking money from the rich to help the poor:

Netanyahu told the demonstrators to end their protest, to stop opposing the government that was protecting them against their “real enemy”—Palestinians. And that’s how the protest, despite having 450,000 people demonstrating in the street with the support of 90% of the general public, ended without winning one damn thing.

As readers of my Substack posts know, before October 7, 2023, I wrote the article, “Israel’s Government Funds Hamas and Works to Keep It in Power” (and have lately added updates to it.) This article showed, with mainstream sources, that the Israeli government has been funding Hamas, and it explained why: because Hamas made the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening and Israel’s rulers needed a frightening bogeyman enemy to pretend to protect ordinary Israeli Jews from and thereby to get away with severely economically oppressing the Israeli working class and getting rich off of them. Without such a frightening bogeyman enemy the Israeli working class would very likely remove the billionaire Israeli ruling class from power, as I prove with mainstream sources in my other key article titled, “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians.”

But Israel after October 7 says it is going to destroy Hamas. So has everything now changed?

If one takes the words of Israel’s leaders at face value (which I do not), then it would seem that they intend to utterly and totally destroy Hamas and do whatever else it takes to make it so that Palestinians no longer pose a credible threat to Israelis. What this means exactly is not clear, but the genocidal violence in Gaza would suggest that Israel’s leaders want to move the Palestinians very far away or kill all of them or at least place them under the strict rule of some organization that will prevent them from committing violence against Israelis, so that Jews in Israel will no longer live in any fear at all of Palestinians.

So, is there reason to believe that this is indeed the aim of Israel’s leaders?

Let’s look at the recent post-October 7 past for clues; the following clues are extracted from my above-linked article about Israel funding Hamas.

Clue #1. Paul Rogers, emeritus professor of peace studies at Bradford University and an honorary fellow at the Joint Service Command and Staff College, in his December 5, 2023 The Guardian article titled, "Israel’s use of disproportionate force is a long-established tactic – with a clear aim," concludes by saying:​

"The immediate Israeli aim, which may take months to achieve, appears to be eliminating Hamas while corralling the Palestinians into a small zone in the south-west of Gaza where they can be more easily controlled. The longer-term aim is to make it utterly clear that Israel will not stand for any opposition. Its armed forces will maintain sufficient power to control any insurgency and, backed by its powerful nuclear capabilities, will not allow any regional state to pose a threat.​ "It will fail. Hamas will emerge either in a different form or strengthened, unless some way is found to begin the very difficult task of bringing the communities together. Meanwhile, the one state that can force a ceasefire is the US, but there is little sign of that – at least so far."

Clue #2. Palestinian poll shows a rise in Hamas support and close to 90% wanting US-backed Abbas to resign​

BY KARIN LAUB Updated 1:46 PM EST, December 13, 2023 RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A wartime opinion poll among Palestinians published Wednesday shows a rise in support for Hamas, which appears to have ticked up even in the devastated Gaza Strip, and an overwhelming rejection of Western-backed President Mahmoud Abbas, with nearly 90% saying he must resign.

Clue #3. Mark Juergensmeyer, a distinguished professor emeritus of sociology and global studies and interim director of the Orfalea Center for Global and International Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and William F. Podlich Distinguished Fellow and Professor of Religious Studies at Claremont McKenna College, and a person who has had interviews with Hamas leaders, including the founder, Sheik Ahmed Yassin, some years ago when he was in Gaza and whose post-October 7, 2023 information, he says, has been buttressed by more recent communications with Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, writes:​

"Though almost all Palestinians despise the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory they would not all have endorsed the cruelty of October 7, and many would likely have turned against the movement, especially if offered the promise of a long-range solution to Palestinian autonomy in the future. Instead, the massive destruction of Gaza buildings in the weeks since October 7 and the tragic loss of life—overwhelmingly women and children–has likely turned even moderate Hamas-hating Gaza residents into bitter enemies of Israel and grudging supporters of Hamas."

​Clue #4. May 9, 2024 The level-headed and very close observer of events, Alexander Mercouris, though not sharing my analysis of events, nonetheless in his video here (starting at time point 1:15:35) explains that whatever Israel decides to do next in Rafah (Israel is preparing a possible major attack on the Gaza city of Rafah at the time of this video's creation),

"Hamas will survive in Gaza, in fact politically it is going to get still stronger and Israel's overall diplomatic position will continue to get weaker."

Clue #5. Boston Globe, May 14, 2024:

“Hamas or some organization like it is going to survive — unless you’d have started much earlier to align the sun, the moon and the stars into something that would create a counter,” said Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “There is no counter. That’s the problem.”​ ...​ “They will be left holding the bag on an enduring insurgency because a lot of armed Hamas will be left, no matter what they do in Rafah, or if they leave and get out of Gaza, as we believe they need to do,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said over the weekend. “Then you’re going to have a vacuum, and a vacuum that’s likely to be filled by chaos, by anarchy, and ultimately by Hamas again.”

Clue #6. John Mearscheimer talk May 15, 2024:

In this video talk Professor Mearsheimer says that Netanyahu worked to keep Hamas in power (his explanation for this is wrong, as discussed below) and that Hamas is not going to disappear from Gaza unless Israeli ethnic cleansing removes every single Palestinian from Gaza.

My prediction

As Yogi Berra famously said, “It’s hard to make predictions, especially of the future.” And I confess that my crystal ball is still, alas, in the repair shop. Nonetheless, I predict that when the dust settles on the current crisis in Gaza, Hamas will remain in power over Palestinians somewhere not too far from Israel, and it will have even more support from Palestinians than it had before October 7 (which was very little, as I discuss here) due to the hatred of Israel that Israel’s genocidal violence is—as intended!—increasing.

Perhaps you disagree. Perhaps you believe that Israeli leaders will do what it takes to obtain what they SAY is their goal: to eliminate Hamas entirely and make it so that Palestinians are perceived by Israeli Jews as posing zero threat. In this case, the next time the Israeli working class rises up against its economic oppression by Israel’s billionaire ruling class (as it did in 2011 and as I describe in my above-linked article), the Israeli prime minister will not this time (as Netanyahu did last time) be able to kill this rebellion by demanding that it stop attacking the government that is protecting Israeli Jews from their “real enemy”—Palestinians.

Time will tell. What’s your prediction?

My HOPE (as opposed to prediction) is that Israel’s extreme Zionist evil actions will so outrage the people of the world that they will, somehow, remove the Zionist leaders from power and end the Zionist ethnic cleansing project. This is not impossible. I hope it happens.