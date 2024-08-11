Share

The Iranian government could destroy the Zionist project by funding an independent media campaign to tell the American public the sordid truth about Zionism (see below). If the American people knew this sordid truth about Zionism they would demand that the U.S. government stop supporting Israel, the same way they demanded that the U.S. government stop supporting apartheid in South Africa when they learned the truth about it and thereby forced the U.S. government to do a 180 and switch from supporting South Africa’s apartheid to condemning it. Without the support of the United States, the Zionist project is dead in the water.

What is the sordid truth about Zionism? It’s not simply that Zionism horribly oppresses Palestinians. This is true but knowledge of it is not sufficient to turn the U.S. public against Zionism, because the Zionists claim—falsely!—that this violent oppression of Palestinians is necessary to make Israeli Jews safe.

The key truth that Americans never hear is that the actual REASON the Israeli ruling class oppresses Palestinians is NOT to make Jews safe but rather to make Palestinians be a bogeyman enemy from which the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect Israeli Jews and thereby control and get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli working class.

As I show in my post titled “The Israel Lobby’s Power Comes from the American Ruling Class,” all that even just one billionaire (or the Iranian government) would have to do to destroy the Israel lobby and turn the U.S. public against Zionism is inform the American public of the SORDID TRUTH about Israel’s Zionist leaders, specifically the fact that the Israeli government is of, by and for Israeli billionaires

who are the enemy of the Israeli Jewish working class, and who violently attack Palestinians for the purpose of making Palestinians a bogeyman enemy they pretend to be protecting Israeli Jews from, and who thereby control, severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class [I prove the above points 1, 2 and 3 with mainstream sources in my article here], and who fund Hamas and work to keep it in power in order to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening [I prove this with mainstream sources in my article here[, and who betrayed ordinary European Jews during the Holocaust (even opposed efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis!) in order to be able to have a Jewish working class to oppress and get rich off of in Palestine later [I prove this with mainstream source in my article here], and who use the bogus idea of a “Jewish state” to make people who want to be on the side the ordinary Jews support those who oppress ordinary Jews [I prove this with mainstream sources in my article here].

All a billionaire or the Iranian government would have to do to destroy the Israel lobby and turn the U.S. public—including passionately pro-Israel Jews!—against the Israeli government is to form an independent media network1 (as Oprah Winfrey, worth "only" $2.5 billion created OWN) and use it to tell the public the sordid truth—the CLASS truth—about Israel's Zionist ruling class. They could also commission somebody like Steven Spielberg to direct a blockbuster film all about this sordid truth, or a similar TV series that would profoundly change the public’s understanding of Zionism the way ROOTS profoundly changed the public’s understanding of race. Very quickly the Israel lobby would be dead in the water, no matter how much money it got from any Israeli government. The U.S. government would not be able to continue supporting Israel just as it was not able to continue supporting South African apartheid once the public learned the sordid truth about it. The Zionist claim that its violence against Palestinians was for the purpose of making Jews safe would no longer be believed, and would no longer persuade people that they had to support Israel despite its genocidal violence.

The reason no billionaire, nor the Iranian government, does this is because they don’t want to do it.

They don’t want the have-nots to develop solidarity against the ruling oppressor classes of the world, and they know that this is exactly what would happen, or at least be hastened, if the truth—the class truth—about Zionism were widely known. Billionaires and ruling oppressive governments all have a stake in keeping the have-nots of the world pitted against each other along ethnic, religious, and national lines. The very last thing these oppressors want to do is expose how they use bogeyman enemies to divide-and-rule the have-nots.

And so the Iranian government will NOT destroy the Zionist project by turning the U.S. public against it. It will instead engage in a war of missiles and bombs with Israel that the oppressors will all gladly use for the purpose of making the have-nots of the world think they must take either the “side of the Jews” or the “side of the Palestinians” and to view those who take the other side as their enemy.