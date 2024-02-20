JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
Feb 20, 2024

"The law condemns the man or woman who steals a goose from off the commons but turns the greater scoundrel loose who steals the commons from the goose." - popular saying during time of Enclosures. see free book pdf The Earth Belongs to Everyone

Reply
Share
Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Feb 20, 2024

Your description of class nature here is the essence of Marxist thought, and not the various forms in government it subsequently took. Very good to describe and promote the concept of jury nullification, John.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture