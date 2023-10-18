JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALLAO - All Life Lives As One's avatar
ALLAO - All Life Lives As One
Feb 15

When discussing this issue I often refer to Trump’s comment about “shit hole” countries. I wonder if he’s aware of the U.S.’s role in making and keeping them as such? Probably not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ALLAO - All Life Lives As One's avatar
ALLAO - All Life Lives As One
Feb 15

Thank you. Superb effort in detailing the situation. I have been bringing this subject up repeatedly in a general way but you have done the heavy lifting of documenting the facts. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture