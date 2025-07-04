Share

"The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous...The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its object is not the victory over either Eurasia or East Asia, but to keep the very structure of society intact.” --George Orwell in Nineteen Eighty-Four

My article here explains (with examples going back many centuries as well as current ones, and examples from all over the world) why U.S. rulers fear world peace more than anything. It contains the following about 9/11:

Americans old enough to remember the effect of 9/11 (the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the NYC World Trade Center and Pentagon by--supposedly at least--Muslim terrorists that killed almost 3000 civilians, for those too young to remember) on anti-establishment activism know that it totally put the kibosh on all such activism because people felt that it was unpatriotic to go against "our government" that was defending us against "the terrorists." 9/11 prompted a "rally around the flag" response, as does any perceived attack by a foreign enemy. The world-wide anti-globalization movement, which was described even by some in the mass media as an anti-capitalism movement, was at its peak just before 9/11 but then virtually vanished as a result of 9/11. One of the main organizers of a large anti--globalization demonstration (called A16) that occurred just prior to 9/11 told a New Republic interviewer how 9/11 killed the movement:​

"Nadine Bloch, who organized A16, thinks 9/11 was the turning point. “It really did change the dynamic of how these mobilizations came to pass,” she said. “Some of the NGOs and nonprofits were really worried about seeming un-American.” She had helped plan a rally for October of 2001 that was, by her estimates, set to break arrest records for the nation. But after the attacks the appetite for protest disappeared—and the activists who kept at it faced unprecedented hostility from police."

Here’s what I was doing on September 10, 2001

On September 10, 2001 I was working with my late friend, Dave Stratman, to organize Massachusetts teachers to carry out a state-wide job action in which they would refuse to administer the horrible (because it was child abuse and designed to lower the life expectations of working class children, as Dave’s keynote speech to superintendents of Massachusetts schools explained, to a cheering audience by the way) standardized high-stakes (you couldn’t graduate high school if you failed it) test known as MCAS.

By this date in September we had organized two very successful and well-attended state-wide conferences of teachers to plan the job action. The teachers leading this effort were presidents of local teachers unions. There was every indication that the job action planned to take place soon would be a success. (By the way, fast forward to 2025 and the MCAS has been abolished as the result of a binding referendum vote that passed soundly despite opposition by the rich.)

But guess what happened by the end of the day on September 11, 2001?

Nobody wanted to continue the fight against MCAS. Everybody either felt, themselves, that it would be wrong—unpatriotic!—to continue the fight, or they were sure that everybody ELSE felt that way.

All of the organizing to abolish the horrible MCAS test went down the drain. The movement just collapsed.

This is what the 9/11 false flag attack did to anti-establishment organizing EVERYWHERE. It put the kibosh on it.

If you were involved in any anti-establishment activism on September 10-11, 2001, then you know exactly from your own personal experience that this is true.

If you were not involved in such activism then, please talk to people whom you may know who were, and they’ll tell you what happened.

The ruling class relies on bogeyman enemies to rally its have-nots behind the ruling class despite their very real grievances against the ruling class. The ruling class relies on being able to pose as the great defender against the bogeyman enemy and thereby to accuse anybody who goes against it of being “unpatriotic,” of siding with or at least abetting the “real enemy” and of going against “their own nation.”

The ruling class knows that when a foreign enemy attacks the nation (or is believed to have attacked the nation in the case of a false flag attack such as 9/11) the public will “rally ‘round the flag” and support the government even when that same public would, otherwise, view the government as their enemy.

Because oppressive ruling classes depend on keeping their own people fearful of a foreign bogeyman enemy, these ruling classes fear world peace most of all. U.S. foreign policy is primarily aimed at preventing world peace. Secondarily it aims at making certain members of the ruling class richer. This is why, as I say in my main article about this here:

For the U.S. ruling billionaire plutocracy, the need to be AT war against somebody—anybody!—is far more important than the question of against whom exactly to wage the war or even if the war can be won or not . Debate about exactly whom to wage war against and whether that war can be won or not is robust and widespread (with phony arguments appealing to people’s good morality featured in the popular press, and with the actual greedy reasons talked about in the journals that the upper class reads); debate about whether to be at war or instead to work for world peace (by opposing all that is genuinely oppressive such as Zionist oppression of Palestinians and Ukrainian/Kiev/Nazi ethnic cleansing of Russian-speaking Ukrainians, etc.), however, is forbidden and non-existent!

The explanation of U.S. foreign policy described here is not complicated. When it is presented, most people “get it” right away. Let’s present it clearly far and wide.