JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
Mar 31, 2024

I'm not as tolerant of women's moral right to have an abortion as Ann Furedi--wife of Frank Furedi, one of the sp!ke-ers. Drawing upon J.S. Mill and Sartre, she thinks that an embryo is not a person until it feels the pain of birth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
Mar 31, 2024

Having enough neuronal connections to feel emotions and think!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture