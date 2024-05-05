Share

Dartmouth College, where the editor of the student daily newspaper has “execs” who tell him what he can and cannot print

Dartmouth College is my alma mater; I graduated in 1968. So I sent an Opinion piece about Israel to The Dartmouth—the student-run daily newspaper. My piece contained the following:

The true purpose of Israeli violence is something that even currently passionately pro-Israel people would, when they learn the truth of it, oppose. I have written about this true purpose and proven my case with mainstream sources here (about how Zionist violence against Palestinians is used by the Israeli billionaire ruling class to make Palestinians a bogeyman enemy that they pretend to protect ordinary Israeli Jews from in order thereby to get away with severely economically oppressing working class Israeli Jews to get rich off of them) and here (about how—and why—Israel’s government for decades has been funding HAMAS and working to keep it in power in order to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening), and here (about how the early Zionist leaders who became Israel’s leaders opposed rescue efforts of Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust because these rescue efforts didn’t advance the Zionist leaders’ goal of obtaining a Jewish working class of their own to get rich and powerful off of in Palestine.) If the public knew the truth about the real anti-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians, then the vast majority of the public—INCLUDING GOOD PEOPLE WHO CURRENTLY ARE PASSIONATELY PRO-ISRAEL!!—would be condemning Israeli violence against Palestinians the way that the vast majority of the public condemned apartheid in South Africa in the early 90s once they learned of its existence.

The editor of The Dartmouth—Andrew—replied, regarding the paragraph that begins “I have written about this true purpose”:

Hi John, I just wanted to shoot you a quick note on the paragraph you sent me. I sent it along to execs and they are worried that, since there are no real citations or reputable sources for your facts other than your own writing, we don’t want to publish it without being able to fact-check everything in there. I know you indicated before that you really want that paragraph in the final piece but I don’t think we are comfortable publishing the paragraph in its current form. Best, Andrew

I replied:

My linked articles are ALL based ENTIRELY on reputable sources. Please read them and tell me where there is a link that is not directly or indirectly (via another article of mine that is in turn based entirely on reputable sources) based on reputable sources.

Andrew then replied back:

Sorry John, ultimately it is out of my control but the execs have indicated that the paragraph is unable to be published in its current form. I enjoyed reading the rest of your article and I’m sorry it’s not going to get published in its present form. Andrew

And that is how CENSORSHIP to protect the Israeli Zionist project is done the Ivy League way.

As a result of this censorship, nobody at Dartmouth will understand what the true purpose—the anti-working-class, including anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose—of Israeli violence against Palestinians is. Consequently, good people will be bitterly pitted against each other with some saying:

“Even if Israeli violence (not just in Gaza recently but all of the seven-plus decades of violent ethnic cleansing) is for the purpose of making Jews safe, it is STILL immoral and we should not support Israel and we therefore demand divestment from Israel.”

and others saying

“Since Israeli violence is for the purpose of making Jews safe, therefore we must support Israel (while perhaps asking it to have a ceasefire in Gaza today) and those who don’t support Israel (by, for example, demanding divestment from Israel) are antisemitic in effect if not intent.”

Neither side will know that Israeli violence is NOT at all for the purpose of making Jews safe.

Ironically, Dartmouth’s motto is

Vox Clamantis In Deserto, which is Latin for A Voice Crying in the Wilderness. (It was the voice of Puritanism in the wilderness—which in 1769 included the location of Dartmouth College, Hanover, N.H.—where lived the American Indian “savages” whom the Puritans aimed to convert.) Today the motto, however, is in actuality Censoring a Voice Crying in the Wilderness.

Not to pick on poor old Dartmouth. Harvard’s motto is Veritas, Latin for Truth. To be accurate it would need to be somewhat modified today to Non Veritas, as I discuss here.

This censorship is, of course, not just at Dartmouth. It is EVERYWHERE.

Not only does the mass media censor the true purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians, but so also do ALL of the U.S. (and Western) anti-Zionism organizations, as I show in detail here. If one is a member of such an anti-Zionist organization and speaks the truth about the purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians, then the organization’s leaders will EXPEL you, as Jewish Voice for Peace expelled me (read the gory details here.) The reason even anti-Zionist organization carry out this censorship is because Big $ funds them, as I show here.

Surely the Marxists, however, don’t censor the CLASS nature of the conflict, right?

You might think that at least Marxists would tell the true anti-working-class purpose of Israeli violence. But no, they do not. If you disagree with me about this, then please point out to me a single self-described Marxist individual who, or organization that, clearly says the simple truth: that the Israeli seven-plus decades of violence against Palestinians has been for the purpose of making them a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect ordinary Israeli Jews from and thereby get away with controlling, severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class.

I have encountered self-described Marxists who refuse to say this but never ones who do say it. So please show me one who does say it, so I can support him or her!

(A friend of mine tells me that the reason no self-described Marxist tells this key truth is because there are no real Marxists today, only fake ones. Whatever.)