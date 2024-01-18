Share

The study is here. The artwork above is from the BBC.

The Uber-Criminals (a.k.a. the ruling billionaire plutocracy, a.k.a. “our democratic government” (ha!), a.k.a. the Deep State, a.k.a. the Corporate/Banking elite, a.k.a. the Military-Industrial Complex, a.k.a. the Dictatorship of the Rich, a.k.a. the Oligarchy, etc.) are the people with the real power in our society. They do horrible things, in the following three different ways:

#1. Some of the horrible things they do are done openly and are well known to the people who are harmed by them because they are ways that the Uber-criminals treat the have-nots like dirt. I detail a bunch of concrete examples of this here.

Most people today ALREADY know that in one way or another (lousy pay, no affordable housing, a toxic waste dump in their neighborhood, etc.) they are treated like dirt by the Uber-Criminals and for that reason would LOVE to remove the Uber-Criminals from power, which I prove here. What these people do NOT know is that in wanting to remove the Uber-Criminals from power they are in the vast majority.

#2. Other horrible things that the Uber-Criminals do are done secretly in the sense that while the fact of what they do is well-known, the wrongness and immorality of it is kept secret (e.g., unjust wars that we are falsely told are for a noble purpose such as defending freedom or keeping us safe).

Because something like a war cannot be hidden from public view there is great interest in knowing about its purpose and the rulers can’t prevent at least some people—though a small minority—discovering that it is a bad purpose.

#3. And yet other horrible things that the Uber-Criminals do are done secretly in the sense that hardly anybody even knows the fact of what they do, nevermind its wrongness and immorality (such as—assuming the accusations are correct, which they may or may not be—using Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) to cause the huge forest fires in California a few years ago and the recent catastrophic fire in Maui, Hawaii, injecting a harmful Covid-19 vaccine into millions of people, assassinating JFK, orchestrating 9/11 as a false flag attack, etc.)

Since hardly anybody even knows or will ever find out about the fact of these horrible #3 type things, only a minuscule number of people will ever be angry at them. This is because the mass media are very good at censoring, or portraying as lunatics, those few who expose the fact and immorality of these type of horrible things.

Obviously, the way to stop ALL three kinds of horrible things from happening is to remove the Uber-Criminals from power, right?

But how can we remove them from power?

Again, obviously, to remove the Uber-Criminals from power requires building a VERY LARGE—hundreds of millions of people in the United States, and likewise in other nations—mass movement that aims to remove them from power. But how can we build such a movement?

Is it not obvious that the way to build this HUGE mass movement is to focus on winning over (mobilizing to revolutionary action) the HUGE number of people who ALREADY would love to remove the Uber-Criminals from power? I’m talking about people like this sample of more than 500 of my zip code neighbors proudly displaying a sign that says, “We the People want affordable housing for all. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.”

To mobilize this huge number of people means championing their rightful anger at the Uber-Criminals for treating them like dirt, and in the course of doing that giving them the confidence that they are the vast majority in wanting to remove the Uber-Criminals from power. This confidence is what makes for a revolution, as I discuss here. This is why the mass media work so hard to prevent people from gaining this confidence, as I discuss here. And it is why we should work hard to build that confidence. One thing I did to accomplish this is make a banner with photos of all these neighbors holding the egalitarian revolutionary sign and displaying it publicly, in my local branch library:

and outdoors in front of a grocery store:

Not either or, but both and

Of course we should also aim to win over the much smaller number of people who know or suspect the truth about the #2 type of horrible things, which would entail our speaking the truth about how these things are not done for any noble purpose. And we should also speak the truth about the #3 type of horrible things. But clearly it would be a big mistake to focus on the #2 and #3 type of horrible things as a SUBSTITUTE for the far more important (in terms of removing the Uber-Criminals from power, that is) task of winning over the millions of people who are already angry at being treated like dirt by the Uber-Criminals, right?

I have thought quite a bit and done some “on the street” experiments to gain some ideas about how individuals, such as yourself, can start building the kind of revolutionary movement that can remove the Uber-Criminals from power. Please read about what I’ve come up with here.