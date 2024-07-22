Share

Most Americans think this—a 100% adult male swimmer competing against women in the women’s team—is just wrong!

Here is what I and at least 80% of Americans would find it reasonable and acceptable for the law to be regarding transgender and homosexual persons:

Transgender persons

Individuals who passed through male puberty should not be permitted to compete in female sports teams and leagues.

With respect to public-access locker room and shower facilities, people with apparently only male genitalia (whether born with them or not) use facilities designated for males, and likewise people with apparently only female genitalia use facilities designated for females, and people with apparently both male and female genitalia (yes, there are a minuscule number of such people!) use a private one-person only facility which must be made available.

There should be private single-person bathrooms, shower areas and locker rooms for any individuals who for any reason do not want to use a multi-person room or area. (For example, some children in middle schools or high schools are demanding to be permitted to use bathroom, locker and shower facilities assigned to girls on the grounds that they identify as female despite having male genitalia from birth (and vice versa.) Such students should be limited to either the facilities in which people have the same type of apparent genitalia as they do, or to private single-person facilities.) [This is discussed further here.]

It should be illegal to perform "sex change" and “puberty blocker” medical/surgical procedures for minors when the only purpose is treatment for gender dysphoria. (This is discussed here.)

The parents of elementary and secondary school students should always be fully informed about any school policy regarding gender re-assignment of their child, and parents have the right to withdraw their child from any school.

Schools should never teach that a child’s confusion about his or her gender, or inclination to behave a certain way, means that they are, or may be, in a body of the wrong sex.

Discrimination against transgender people should illegal.

Nobody should be required to register for the military draft.

Homosexuals

Discrimination against homosexuals should be illegal.

Same-sex marriage should be legal alongside with the following law regarding the conception of children (read why ONLY alongside the following law here):

It should be illegal to deliberately conceive a child with a gamete (egg or sperm) from a person who, at the time of conception, does not fully intend to raise the child and know and be known by the child as its co-primary parent (mother or father as the case may be.) It is child abandonment when a man donates sperm anonymously or a woman donates an egg anonymously. Deliberately depriving a child of the right to know and be known and love and be loved and RAISED by both of its biological parents is too often HARMFUL to the child (as one can read about in detail including from now-adult children of anonymous donor conception here) and it violates the principle that the needs of children trump the desires of adults.

Why Don’t Our Politicians Enact Such Laws?

Our politicians are beholden to the ruling billionaire plutocracy and not to us. The politicians enact laws that help the billionaires keep us divided against each other. The method (see examples here) is to enact a law that one wing (conservative wing or liberal wing) of the mass media will tell its followers is wonderful and the other wing will tell its followers is horrible. Such a law will always be such that very close to half the population can be persuaded it’s wonderful and very close to half that it’s horrible.

Good laws such as those described above—that more than 80% would think are good—wouldn’t enable the ruling class to divide us this way, so such laws only get enacted, if at all, when there is so much anger at the bad laws that the politicians fear what might happen if they don’t enact more reasonable laws.