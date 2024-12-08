Share

As I wrote about recently here , the billionaires are now ramping up their giant divide-and-rule strategy aimed at fomenting a (very possibly violent) war 1 between, on the one hand, American have-nots who suffer—and know they suffer 2 —from the massive influx of illegal immigrants, against, on the other hand, the American have-nots who don’t know about the suffering caused by this massive illegal immigration and who don’t want to do anything to stop it.

The billionaires, using their “conservative” wing, tell the first group of have-nots, “We’ve got to deport the illegal immigrants.” And, using their “liberal” wing, they tell the second group of have-nots, “Those who want to deport the illegal immigrants are a bunch of deplorable racists—”garbage” in the words of Joe Biden—and must be fought tooth and nail.

The only way to dampen this impending civil war of have-nots against have-nots is to break the ruling class’s censorship of the truth (spelled out in detail by this article of mine ) that:

the billionaires for decades have been doing things south of the border to force the poor people there to have to illegally immigrate to the U.S. just in order to survive; the billionaires use the illegal immigrants as cheap laborers, who fear deportation if they use labor actions to get better pay and working conditions, to make big profits and also drive down the wages that citizen workers can get because of being made to compete against illegal immigrants; illegal immigrants are no more criminal than are U.S. citizens; the billionaires aim to strengthen their power over the have-nots by pitting the have-nots against each other over the issue of deportations of illegal immigrants; All the have-nots—regardless of citizenship status—are on the same side in the class war against the billionaires who treat all the have-nots like dirt.

Just How Big Is This Impending Civil War Likely to Be?

Trump has announced that he intends to deport all of the illegal immigrants and use military force if necessary.

The NYT reports:

So first, let’s be clear on how many illegal immigrants there are, and where they are in the United States.

A very comprehensive description of the numbers and locations of illegal immigrants in the United States is provided by Pew Research Center in their article here. Read it at your leisure to answer whatever questions you have about the scale of any move to deport all illegal immigrants.

Some have said that the number of illegal immigrants is far more than 11 million, but that claim is suspect, as you can read about in this article.

Relatively very few of the 11 million illegal immigrants are currently in a detention facility:

As the above Pew Research Center article shows, most of the 11 million illegal immigrants are in the labor force:

So, what are we in store for when Trump starts deporting all of these people?

Here are three predictions about what Trump will do:

#1.

Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump's first-term immigration agenda, said in 2023 that National Guard troops from cooperative states could potentially be deployed to resistant states to assist with deportations, which would likely trigger legal battles. Trump plans to use a 1798 wartime statute known as the Alien Enemies Act to rapidly deport alleged gang members, an action that would almost certainly be challenged in court. The law has been used three times, according to the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice: the War of 1812, World War One, and World War Two, when it was employed to justify internment camps for people of Japanese, German and Italian descent.

#2.

When Donald Trump takes office in January, his administration plans to ignite the “largest deportation operation in American history” to rid the US of people he has claimed are “poisoning the blood” of the country. The steps required to carry out this kind of campaign, which his supporters clamored for with “mass deportation now” signs at his rallies, would be unprecedented. It would involve made-for-TV raids designed to instill fear and menace. It would require the cooperation of local law enforcement. Tents would be put up for people to wait in before being sent away. Hundreds of thousands could be deported quickly. The incoming president plans to use obscure laws to justify these removals. Places previously seen as off-limits to immigration agents, like churches or schools, could become targets. A memo from the American Civil Liberties Union earlier this year laid out the mechanics of a mass deportation. Trump would need to arrest millions of people, put them into removal proceedings before judges, litigate those cases including appeals and then actually remove them – a herculean task with constitutional and statutory requirements at each step. “No part of it has ever operated at anything approaching the scale and speed that Trump’s plan requires,” the organization wrote. “There can be no doubt that Trump would attempt to defy constitutional and other legal protections in service of his draconian goal.” There are more than 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US, estimates show. The vice-president-elect, JD Vance, has suggested 1 million people could be deported each year. For context, Trump deported about 1.5 million people during his first term. Jason Houser, a former chief of staff for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) under Biden, was more blunt about the coming wave of deportations in an interview with the radio show This American Life. “I think the first 90 days is going to be hell,” he told the show. “You’re going to see the buses … You’re going to see kids not in your schools. You’re going to know where they’re at because they’re waiting in a detention cell and they have cellphones. You’re going to see it in social media. You’re going to see businesses not be able to open up because their workers didn’t show up. You’re going to see businesses being raided.”

#3.

What is perhaps most alarming about Trump’s plans is the likelihood that he will turn to the interior of the country, where an estimated eleven million people are undocumented, many of whom have lived in the U.S. for more than ten years. In the past decade, according to Department of Homeland Security data shared with The New Yorker, the number of deportations that originated with an arrest inside the country by Immigration and Customs Enforcement hasn’t exceeded one hundred and five thousand in a single year. It will take the Trump Administration months, if not longer, to ramp up the necessary machinery to reach its stated goals, but in the immediate term the priority for Trump will presumably be to find those who can most easily be arrested and deported. The million or so parolees who entered the country during the Biden years seem a likely place to start.

The American citizen have-nots are divided right down the middle over supporting or opposing this huge deportation

The Hill reports:

Axios reports:

Not only are there passionate ordinary people on both sides but also there are mayors and governors with control of armed police and national guards opposed to the deportations, versus Trump threatening to use the federal military to carry it out. This is a recipe for real violence.

NBC News reports:

Nov. 28, 2024, 6:00 AM EST By Alicia Victoria Lozano LOS ANGELES — The resistance promised by blue state governors after the election of Donald Trump is beginning to take shape as city leaders, advocacy groups and the nation's second-largest school district launch efforts to oppose mass deportations. The cities of Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia have vowed to shield people living in the U.S. without authorization from efforts by the incoming Trump administration to carry out what it has said will be the largest deportation effort in history. The Los Angeles Unified School District has declared itself a sanctuary for migrants, and the ACLU of Southern California filed a lawsuit this month against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, demanding details on how the incoming administration plans to carry out the roundups. Local officials acknowledge the ordinances and declarations cannot stop deportations, but they say the tactics can tie up efforts and slow down enforcement on the ground. “People’s fear is incredibly high,” said Philadelphia Councilmember Rue Landau. “They are bracing for the worst, and it’s up to us as local leaders to show the strength of our cities.”

Opponents of mass deportation say it will tear families apart and make communities less safe as unauthorized residents stop reporting crimes and sharing information with police out of fear they will be deported. Detractors also say it's inhumane to send people back to the countries they fled because of gang violence, drug cartels and extreme poverty. “Sanctuary cities are not just a legal framework,” Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren D. Price Jr. said recently. “They represent a moral commitment to upholding human dignity, protecting families and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their immigrant status, can live without fear.” Homan [“incoming border czar Tom Hman”] has also warned against attempts to thwart enforcement, telling Fox News he was willing to jail Denver Mayor Mike Johnston after Johnston said he would risk arrest to resist Trump's plan and encouraged people to protest in their communities.

1

The “blue state” governors of Massachusetts and Illinois and California are already making war-like pronouncements;

Boston has become the latest city to take steps to shield its immigrant population from President-elect Donald Trump's intended mass deportations: its city council voted unanimously to maintain its status as a sanctuary city, with its Boston Trust Act working to "delineate the distinct roles and responsibilities of the Boston Police Department from those of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, thereby promoting trust between local law enforcement and immigrant communities." "It's not just a policy, but it is a promise to our immigrant neighbors that they are welcome here, and this is a safe haven, and they don't have to live in fear of being unjustly scrutinized or even ripped away from their families," said Councilwoman Gabriela Coletta Zapata at the city council meeting, which took place on Wednesday. "As we brace for impact, we've got to make sure that we all work together."

NOTE!!! The purpose of the deportations is NOT to actually deport all 11 million illegal immigrants . The purpose is to whip up a war of have-nots against have-nots: divide-and-rule. Quite possibly it is intended to prevent the have-nots from having sufficient solidarity to prevent the cuts in Social Security and Medicare that Trump seems prepared to make :

And this report:

Those who harp on the facts that it is too expensive or too logistically impossible or too disruptive of key industries like agriculture to deport all 11 million illegal immigrants or that it’s not really what the billionaires who love cheap labor want to do, are missing the actual point of the deportation.

It’s all about divide-and-rule; it’s the same as how the purpose of the U.S. warmongering is not to win the war, but to be AT war, for social control of the have-nots, as I discuss in great detail here.

And just as with the Zionist genocide, which a) can only be defeated by breaking the censorship of its actual anti-working-class—including anti-JEWISH-working-class—purpose (which I prove here), and b) is used to create big time divide-and-rule, the only way to defeat the ruling class plan to foment ENORMOUS divide-and-rule with deportations is to defeat the censorship of the key truths that, when widely known, would result in unity of virtually all the have-nots against the billionaires. Let’s break that censorship by spreading the truth!