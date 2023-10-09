JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Aimee Smith
Oct 12, 2023

Dictating the terms of resistance that Palestinians are allowed to take is facilitating Jewish supremacy in my opinion. You have been doing that for more than two decades. It is not for us to decide whether Palestinians feel Hamas represents them or Fatah or anyone else. It is for us to expose Jewish supremacy and to expose the crimes our society is carrying out on behalf of Jewish supremacy and otherwise.

Aimee Smith
Oct 12, 2023

Well, thank you for allowing my comment to be posted in any case. I feel you are imposing your narrow view on the struggle others are faced with - a slow motion genocide abetted by biased, dehumanizing propaganda. Our job is to not facilitate the demonization of Palestinians and the divisions within Palestinians society, but you seem quite comfortable doing just that. I suggest that our job is to be humble in the face of the crimes we are forced to support through our tax dollars and to counter the dehumanization of the war machine and the Jewish supremacy that is manifest in not only the propaganda, news and entertainment media, but also in what gets censored from the internet and what historical topics are illegal to examine in Europe. I feel you have no problem with Jewish supremacy and never did and that is where we will fail to find common ground. And it is why you are the one who seems to love ethnic.race war, not me. May God help you and us all. Love over fear and the truth will set us all free. Glossing over the genocidal sociopath mentality of Jewish supremacy will not, however. If you have exposed that elsewhere, then my apologies. Please alert me to where you have done that. And just because I understand that Jewish supremacy is real and deadly does not mean I fail to notice that many Jews reject it and work tirelessly against it. This is not a genetic failing, but a learned ideology that can be unlearned. And for the sake of humanity, must be unlearned.

Share
