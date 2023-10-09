Former Harvard University President, Larry Summers, Covers Up the KEY Truth about the Despicable Immoral HAMAS Terrorist Attack on Non-combatant Israeli Jews
His manipulation of our emotions is evil
Newsbreak reports:
Larry Summers, the former Treasury Secretary and director of the National Economic Council who served as the 27th president of Harvard University from 2001-2006, blasted the university’s students and administration for their respective responses to Hamas’s attack on Israel over the weekend.
While Harvard’s administration has yet to release a statement on the mass murder, rape, and kidnapping of Jews in Israel, 31 student organizations at the prestigious Ivy League school signed onto a shocking letter asserting that Israel was “entirely responsible” for the barbaric deeds committed against its citizens.
The gunning down of civilians at a concert, kidnapping of children, mass rape went unmentioned in the letter, which called “on the Harvard community to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians.”
Summers was aghast at both the letter and the lack of a response from President Claudine Gay.
“In nearly 50 years of @Harvard affiliation, I have never been as disillusioned and alienated as I am today,” began Summers. “The silence from Harvard’s leadership, so far, coupled with a vocal and widely reported student groups’ statement blaming Israel solely, has allowed Harvard to appear at best neutral towards acts of terror against the Jewish state of Israel.”
