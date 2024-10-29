JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
Oct 29, 2024

Thank you very much for this. A very important piece with facts that i think few people know about today.

By the way, there is an editing error in tne first paragraph below the subheader 'Workers Versus Nazis In The Weimar Republic'. A sentence (starting with "the police made a deliberate attack and..") is cut in the middle and then repeates from an earlier sentence. I guess it is a copy-paste error. Would he good to fix it, i think, to make reading less jumbled of this very important piece.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture