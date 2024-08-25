Share

A single simple arithmetic subtraction ($25.44 trillion minus $10.5 trillion = $14.9 trillion) spills the beans about class inequality in the United States.

The first number, $25.44 trillion, is the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States in 2022. The second number, $10.5 trillion, is the total of annual wages and salaries paid to employees in the United States in 2022.

Here is a definition of the GDP:

Gross domestic product (GDP) is the total monetary or market value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country’s borders in a specific time period.

Here is another equivalent definition explaining how raw materials are factored into the GDP:

Now think about the significance of the fact that GDP minus total wages and salaries = $14.9 trillion: Workers in the United States in 2022 were paid $14.9 trillion LESS than the value of what we produced in 2022.

This means that if the workers (the have-nots) had been paid the full value of what we produced instead of just the lesser amount we were actually paid, then there would have been 14.9 trillion more dollars in the pockets of the have-nots instead of in the pockets of the employers (who owned everything we produced) in 2022. If this extra $14.9 trillion had been distributed equally to every one of the 333 million people in the United States, it would have meant an extra $44,745 (not necessarily in the form of cash but possibly as ownership shares in various things) in every man, woman and child’s pocket in 2022. For a family of four, this would have meant an extra $178,979 in 2022.

Just saying.

This is what class inequality means quantitatively. But in addition, and arguably far worse, is what class inequality means qualitatively: it means the have-nots get routinely and openly treated like dirt by the rich, as I discuss here with 23 concrete examples.

Now, for extra credit—doing it for the whole world:

The WORLD’s 2022 GDP is $100.6 trillion. The GLOBAL net income per capita (per person) in 2020 was $8741.97, and there was no substantial upward or downward trend from 2012 to 2020, so it is reasonable to use this figure for an educated guess for 2022. The world population in 2022 was 7.951 billion. This gives a total world income (wages and salaries) of $8741.97 times 7.951 billion = $69.5 trillion.

Subtracting, as done above for the U.S., but this time for the world, we have $100.6 trillion minus $69.5 trillion = $31.1 trillion that would, in 2022, have gone to the workers who produced the world’s wealth if they owned all the wealth they produced, but which went instead into the pockets of the employers who owned all of the wealth produced by their employees. As before, dividing $31.1 trillion by the 7.951 billion people of the world gives $3,911 that every man, woman and child in the world would have received in 2022 additionally if they had been paid the full value of what they collectively produced. Again, for a family of four this would mean it would have received in 2022 an extra $3,911 x 4 = $15,644.

Just saying.