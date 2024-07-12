Share

Make squatting legal for those who contribute reasonably according to ability (and who thus pay for their housing by working reasonably according to ability*). (The *, ** and *** footnotes inside the graphic below titled “Local Assembly of Somewhereville Egalitarians” refer to the notes at the bottom of that graphic.)

Make it illegal to construct any new housing that a janitor cannot afford, or have the right freely, to live in.

Make health care that is the same quality as what the richest Americans receive available for free to all who work reasonably according to ability* (and who thus pay for it by working reasonably according to ability.)

Make food in grocery stores free for all those who work reasonably according to ability* (and who thus pay for it by working reasonably according to ability.)

Make transportation free for all those who work reasonably according to ability* (and who thus pay for it by working reasonably according to ability.)

Make entertainment (films, concerts, etc., etc.) and nice vacations free for all those who work reasonably according to ability* (and who thus pay for it by working reasonably according to ability.)

Ditto everything else people need or reasonably desire: these things should all be free for those who contribute reasonably according to ability* !!!!!

Abolish all foreign U.S. military bases, end all supply of weapons to foreign anti-egalitarian governments, and abolish all military projects that are not 100% for self-defense.

Abolish our nuclear weapons**.

Make it so that the highest authority regarding what people in a given local community are required to do or are prohibited from doing, including what they are required to do to implement any foreign policy decision such as going to war against anybody, is the Local Assembly of Egalitarians*** in that local community, as discussed here and here.

Make it so that the Local Assembly of Egalitarians*** (as described here) has the final authority to fire anybody, such as a police officer or prison guard, who is authorized to use violence against people.

Abolish involuntary solitary confinement.

Make "sex change" and “puberty blocker” medical/surgical procedures for minors illegal when the only purpose is treatment for gender dysphoria. (This is discussed here.) Also protect the right of girls and women to have females-only spaces in which people who are visibly male are not allowed, and to have female-only sports teams and competitions in which people who went through male puberty are not allowed. (This is discussed here.)

Require the truth (as discussed here) about racial discrimination—that discrimination against non-whites harms, not benefits, ordinary white people—to be taught in public schools.

Investigate and prosecute racial discrimination in employment, housing, education, and access to public venues, services and events. (This is the opposite of what DEI and Affirmative Action do, as discussed here and here and here.)

Provide lots of free mass media coverage for REAL debates (with the real opposing sides represented) about all controversial subjects such as catastrophic anthropogenic global warming, the Russia/Ukraine war, the supposed need to go to war against China, reparations to the descendants of slaves and to American Indians, and the benefit or harm from Covid-19 vaccinations.

Guarantee the right all of the workers in every economic enterprise (including institutions such as schools and hospitals, etc.) to democratically, as equals, make all of the decisions about how the enterprise operates, what it does with the products it produces, and to whom it provides the services it performs, consistent with the above demands. Guarantee the right of the workers to make mutual agreements with other workers as described here. (Rich people will say this is not allowed because they own pretty much everything and therefore have the right to control how it is used. Egalitarians reply, “No you don’t!”)

Inform jurors in criminal trials that they have the right of jury nullification, i.e., the right, based on their own sense of justice, to refuse to follow the law and acquit a defendant even when the evidence presented seems to point to an incontrovertible verdict of guilty.

Abolish all coercion to make people submit to a medical treatment (such as a vaccination) when that treatment has not been scientifically shown to protect other people from serious harm and to be very safe for the individual receiving it.

Declare that there is no right to speech that helps oppressors oppress people, not even if such speech does not cause likely imminent harm to innocent people and not even if such speech is humorous. (This is discussed here and here.) We saw what happened when the Nazis got away with this, right? And we saw what happened when the slave-owners got away with it, right?