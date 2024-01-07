Share

​

In an egalitarian society the sovereign governmental power in a local community (typically a region with, very loosely, about 40,000 residents) is what I call the Local Assembly of Egalitarians. All adults who live or work in the local community and who support the values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness, whether they have ever heard the word ‘egalitarian’ or not, are what I call “egalitarians.” Adult egalitarians who believe that egalitarians should democratically make the laws that everybody in their local community must obey, and only they, have the right to participate as equals in the Local Assembly of Egalitarians to democratically write the laws that everybody in the local community must obey. No other governmental body, no central or national or higher level body, can write laws that people in the local community are obliged to obey. The Local Assembly of Egalitarians is sovereign (order on a larger scale is achieved by voluntary federation as discussed here). Any Bill of Rights is about limiting the power of the Local Assembly of Egalitarians.

Egalitarians want society to be based on equality (no rich and no poor) and mutual aid (people help each other) and fairness. Such people usually want society to be arranged so that people are happy too. To accomplish all of these goals, egalitarians may very well create a document they intend to obey, a document that identifies the rights of individuals relative to the sovereign Local Assembly of Egalitarians. These documents may vary from one local community to another.

There is no single "correct" egalitarian document to replace the Bill of Rights or the United Nation's Universal Declaration of Human Rights or the French Revolution's Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen. The principles and rights stated in these documents are certainly very important for egalitarians to study and evaluate with respect to their value and appropriateness in a society ruled by egalitarians aiming to abolish class inequality. But it is important also to recognize that the rulers who wrote these documents, unlike egalitarians, accepted the rightness of class inequality (some rich and some poor).

Here is a possibly incomplete list of principles that I, personally, think should be honored in an egalitarian society.

----------------

FAIRNESS : All human beings have the same rights.