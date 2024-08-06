Share

Nobody denies that we have a serious drug addiction problem in the United States. Watch the video here to see it.

What is, however, denied—by the ruling class!—is that there is a real solution to this problem. The solution is to abolish class inequality with an egalitarian revolution, to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

Why the solution to the drug addiction problem is egalitarian revolution

The reason egalitarian revolution is the solution to the drug addiction problem is because it would eliminate the overwhelmingly main cause of drug addiction—class inequality—, thereby dramatically reducing the number of people addicted to drugs.

The main cause of drug addiction is indeed class inequality—some rich and some poor. (Note that no-rich-and-no-poor does NOT mean everybody is the same and it does NOT mean there is no role for some meritocracy, as apologists for class inequality want us to believe.) It’s not just me saying that class inequality is the main cause of drug addiction. It’s scientific studies based on data.

The more unequal a society, the higher the level of drug use. This finding is just one in a study by UK epidemiologists Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett into the social determinants of health, into ‘why health gets worse at every step down the social ladder’.1 Ireland was one of 22 ‘rich’ countries included in the study. The authors concluded that where there is inequality in a country, there is a corresponding loss of general health and well-being, as indicated by measures of community life and social relations, mental health, illicit drug use, physical health and life expectancy, obesity, educational performance, teenage births, violence, imprisonment and punishment, and social mobility. The nub of Wilkinson and Pickett’s argument is that the prevalence of poor health and social problems is related not to the average standard of living in a country but to the degree of inequality (as measured by the disparity between the incomes of the richest and the poorest inhabitants). The problem is not associated with the overall level of wealth in a country but with the size of the difference between those with the highest incomes and those with the lowest. With regard to illicit drug use, the authors found ‘a strong tendency for drug use to be more common in more unequal countries’, with Ireland lying just above the midpoint in terms of the relationship between drug use prevalence and income inequality.2

Read more about the link between poverty and drug addiction in this footnote.

Pharmaceutical pushers like Purdue “couldn’t have done their dirty work” without America’s increasingly unbalanced economy America’s growing rate of economic inequality is more than a numerical ratio that worries economists or a trendy political talking point. The phenomenon has been linked to human tragedies ranging from higher murder rates to growing gaps in life expectancy. Add death by opioids to the list. In recent years, social scientists have been debating why more people have been dying from drug overdoses. Does the increased availability of highly addictive opioids fully explain the rise? Not entirely, it turns out. Sociologist Shannon Monnat is author of a new study with the Institute for New Economic Thinking that examines county-level drug deaths in the U.S. Her research reveals that while overprescribing doctors, pharmaceutical pushers and illegal dealers are highly significant, a big part of what makes a community susceptible to the opioid scourge is recent patterns of economic distress — the kind inflicted by decades of bad policy. A recent flurry of headlines about the billionaire Sackler family, whose members own Purdue Pharma, the company that created the powerful opioid painkiller OxyContin, highlights the ugliness of drug sales representatives promoting dangerously high doses to boost profits. “Supply is certainly important,” says Monnat, “but Big Pharma couldn’t do its dirty work without America’s increasing economic inequality.”

But we’re only allowed to debate which NON-SOLUTION we favor: the liberal one or the conservative one

The conservative “solution” is aimed at solving THIS problem:

“How can we make these drug addicts invisible to us better-off folks who don’t want to be inconvenienced not to mention frightened by drug addicts.”

Conservative “solutions” all amount to “I don’t care where the drug addicts go as long as they’re not allowed to be near where I work or live and I’m not taxed a lot to deal with them.”

The liberal “solution” is aimed at solving THIS problem:

“What can we do to help these poor drug addicts and thereby relieve our guilt at being better off than they are?”

From the point of view of the ruling class, these two non-solutions are perfect because they pit the have-nots against each other. Here’s an illustration of how this works, from my own neighborhood.

My liberal state representative, Will Brownsberger, wrote the following email to my neighborhood email group in support of his liberal “solution”:

Will Brownsberger <will@brownsberger.net> wrote: To be clear, overdose prevention centers do not mean supplying people with illegal drugs. An OPC is a place where people who have obtained drugs may use them. For what it’s worth, a lot of experts in addiction treatment do favor these centers as a way of saving lives and providing a path into treatment.

In response, one of my conservative neighbors, Eva, replied:

Boston neighborhoods may end up with taxpayer funded drug dens, and residents will have no control over that. We are in real danger of becoming San Francisco.

Another, named P.J., wrote:

People who suffer from drug addiction should be given two options. Treatment or jail. Safe injection sites, particularly here in Boston, are going to be a magnet for more hard drug users.

And Eva replied in agreement:

Great points, PJ. This is so mind-boggling to me. Illegal drugs are illegal drugs. The state should not be bypassing/ignoring federal laws on this or anything else (the “sanctuary cities” that interfere with effectiveness of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is another example). How ironic that very little is being done to prevent illegal drugs availability in the first place, and when people get addicted, instead of cutting them off from those drugs by any means possible (as you said, treatment or jail), some clandestine forces quietly emerge behind the scenes – and their solution is to capitalize on the problem by setting up a taxpayer-funded enterprise/industry that will keep the addicts addicted in perpetuity – and the taxpayers funds will have to keep flowing to state-sponsored drug use forever. It’s morally wrong, and fiscally bordering on criminal.

The ruling class loves to see us debating the non-solutions that we are offered in the name of liberalism or conservatism. It’s perfect divide-and-rule.

The rich also love to use a phony “war on drugs” to whip up racist divide-and-rule as I discuss in some detail here.