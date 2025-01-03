JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

karin spritzler
Jan 3, 2025Edited

Thomas.... What I am hearing in your post is: your early memory of trauma.. with regard to how you were overtly disregarded in your beliefs by those " hippie facsists" who treated you with disrespect and disregard. It still seems to be resonating ...in your psyche/memory.... No one, and in this case, not John, is saying that being an intellectual is bad. John even admits that his mentor, and he himself, IS an intellectual. The "dialectical mistake" you are making it seems to me is: you are conflating: "intellectual" with " elitism.'" This is a mistake. We all need intellectuals. You, John, and all.... What John is saying is: We don't need the "elitism".... And, don't you agree with this?

Chuck Fall
Jan 3, 2025

Also, John, thanks for the rich appendix you provide; the passage from anthropologist Graeber was interesting about the viability for the city to become the natural locus for democratic change in society; Bookchin of course advocates for a libertarian municipalism, which evokes the middle age adage that "City Air makes one free..." in which a serf, if he /she could reside in a 'free city' for a year uninterrupted could liberate from serfdom.

I like this passage..."almost everyone nowadays insists that participatory democracy, or social equality, can work in a small community or activist group, but cannot possibly ‘scale up’ to anything like a city, a region, or a nation-state. But the evidence before our eyes, if we choose to look at it, suggests the opposite. Egalitarian cities, even regional confederacies, are historically quite commonplace. Egalitarian families and households are not. Once the historical verdict is in, we will see that the most painful loss of human freedoms began at the small scale – the level of gender relations, age groups, and domestic servitude – the kind of relationships that contain at once the greatest intimacy and the deepest forms of structural violence."

