Now even the Oh-so-liberal Boston Globe—arguably the most liberal major newspaper in the United States—is back-tracking on the liberal transgender woke divide-and-rule nonsense. The Globe published an article quoting scientists who say—gasp!—studies show that after puberty men have a distinct athletic advantage over women and that even when they receive a testosterone blocker drug some advantage persists. This undercuts the liberal mantra that anybody who opposes men (a.k.a. transwomen) competing in sports, such as swimming, against women must be a bigot.

I think that we are witnessing the liberal wing of the ruling class starting to decide to drop the deliberately divisive (for divide-and-rule) assertion that men should be allowed to compete against women in sports. I think this liberal wing of the ruling class has determined that this woke assertion is just too absurd to do what it was intended to do, namely to enlist the support of about half the population (those who listen to NPR and are desperate not to support anything that NPR tells them it is bigotry to support) against the people who are justly angered by men in women’s sports.

Probably the woke nonsense about doctors having to do double mastectomies on 13 year old girls just because they say they want that surgery (it’s called “gender affirmation”), and the woke nonsense about men having a right to use women’s locker rooms and shower rooms just because they want to (which I discuss here and here) will soon follow suit and be dumped along with the men-in-women’s sports nonsense. Also, I expect the woke lies told to children (which I discuss here) will not persist for much longer either. Time will tell.

The recent 2024 election showed that the American population has had enough of this woke nonsense. Top Democratic Party types seem to have gotten the message and now realize that, even with the entire liberal corporate media promoting it, the woke nonsense is not the vote-grabber they used to think it was.

For example:

Divide-and-Rule Schemes Come and Go

Divide-and-rule schemes eventually lose their effectiveness.

Race-based chattel slavery lasted for about two centuries. Then it had to be replaced by the racist Jim Crow laws, which lasted about one century. Then that had to be replaced by the “New Jim Crow” of racist prison incarceration (fueled by the “war on drugs” that I discuss here).

Then we got the new 21st Century Divide-and-Rule (including woke nonsense).

Revolutionaries must expose the fact, and the purpose, of divide-and-rule schemes, refute the lies and break the censorship of unifying truths that make these schemes work, and build solidarity of all the have-nots for what all the have-nots most want: to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.