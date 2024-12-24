JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
karin spritzler's avatar
karin spritzler
Dec 24, 2024Edited

Remember the theme song to the old tv show ? I do..... " Smile !... You're on Candid Camera "......

Reply
Share
Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Dec 24, 2024

As i so often say, "One empire, under surveillance, with deceit and oppression for all."

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture