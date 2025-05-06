Share

Dear fellow have-nots,

As we all know all too well, we are treated like dirt by the rich, by the billionaire ruling class and their CEOs and politicians and similar servants.

How do they get away with that? They are a tiny minority and we are the great majority. So we ought to be the ones calling the shots, not they. But it’s the rich who are in power and not we. Why?

Here’s why.

The rich have a sophisticated method for getting half the have-nots to view the other half as their enemy. The huge problem today is that virtually nobody is identifying this method and doing the obvious things we could do that would prevent it from working. These obvious things are to 1) persuasively refute the key lies that make the method work, and 2) clearly express the key unifying truths that can prevent the method from working: truths that the ruling class, of course, censors.

The rich use this method to prevent us—the have-nots—from having the solidarity it takes to remove the rich from power. That’s how the rich remain in power.

Sure, many people say “the rich use divide-and-rule.” The problem is that those people stop there. They virtually never go on to look at exactly HOW the rich divide-and-rule us. They don’t look at the specific WAYS the rich divide-and-rule us. They don’t examine what exact lies the rich use to make the divide-and-rule work. They don’t examine what key unifying truths the rich censor in order to make the divide-and-rule work. Consequently, they don’t refute the lies. And they don’t express the key unifying truths to break the censorship of them.

The result is that half the have-nots view the other half as their permanent enemy and think only of opposing them and never about how to achieve unity with them against the ruling billionaire plutocracy.

The rich work hard to ensure that each half of the have-nots has leaders who prevent any effort by their followers to achieve unity with the other half of have-nots against the rich. (Read two examples of this here and here.)

This is why the rich are able to remain in power.

What are the EXACT ways the rich divide-and-rule us?

Let’s get specific.

There are seven main ways that the rich in the United States have skillfully pitted the have-nots against each other, pretty close to 50% of us on one side against 50% of us on the other side, which is ideal for divide-and-rule. The seven ways rely on the divisive issues of:

With respect to each of these issues there is

A ruling class lie, one carefully designed to create two mutually hostile camps on a social issue, each with about 50% of the have-nots in it. And nobody with a substantial audience refutes it. NOBODY!

A censored unifying viewpoint about what the law or policy should be with which most people in each of the two camps, on both sides of the issue, would agree if they ever heard it expressed; but they virtually never hear it expressed because it is censored by the rich in all of the mass and “alternative” media. This unifying viewpoint is always censored. Nobody with a substantial audience expresses it. NOBODY!

A censored key fact that, when known, makes most people agree with the unifying viewpoint; this key fact is always censored. NOBODY with a substantial audience reveals it. NOBODY!

The ruling class has developed its method of divide-and-rule over centuries of practice, and now they keep using it over and over and over again with one issue after another, sometimes inventing new issues and sometimes relying on the old ones. Isn’t it time we put a stop to it?

Specifically…

Regarding race:

The key CENSORED fact is that racial discrimination against non-whites has always (for centuries) been used by the rich to get away with oppressing ALL working class people, non-white AND white. The purpose of racial discrimination is to create resentment and mutual hostility and even fear between the non-whites who are discriminated against and the whites who are not discriminated against, resulting in ALL the have-nots lacking the solidarity they need to stop the rich from treating them like dirt.

The RULING CLASS LIE is that 1) racial discrimination against non-whites BENEFITS white working class people; 2) that it gives them “white privilege"; 3) that white children and their white parents benefit from racial discrimination against non-whites and are hence guilty of being evil oppressors just because they are white; 4) that teaching in K-12 schools about the fact and the unfairness of racial discrimination in U.S. history (“CRT”) must also teach white children that they and their white parents and white ancestors are (were) all oppressors of non-white people; 5) that white parents who rightfully object to their children being taught this lie are just racists who don’t want the truth about racial discrimination and its unfairness taught in the schools because they benefit from and approve of this racial discrimination; 6) that the only way to end unjust racial discrimination against non-whites is to have REVERSE racial discrimination against whites.

Regarding DEI and Affirmative Action and a reverse-racial discrimination policy in a Boston hospital cardiac section, the ruling class lie is aimed specifically at the NON-white-working-class population; it is the lie that these programs do not use reverse (anti-white) racial discrimination when in fact they do. The white working class is made aware of the truth about the reverse racial discrimination. The purpose of this lie for some and truth for others is to make the non-white-working-class population wrongly believe that the anger of the white working class against these programs is simply racist anger at programs that are trying to eliminate racial discrimination. In fact the white working class anger is anger at racial discrimination.

The CENSORED UNIFYING VIEW that most people on both sides—white and non-white—would agree with is that the truth about the actual anti-working-class (all workers, non-white AND white) purpose of racial discrimination should be made widely known and the historical facts about racial discrimination in the United States and its terrible unfairness should be made widely known, and racial discrimination (including reverse racial discrimination) should be outlawed and ended with policies that would be thought fair and just by ALL working class people, white and non-white alike.

Regarding the deportations of illegal immigrants:

The key CENSORED fact is that for many decades U.S. rulers (using both political parties in power) have done things south of our border and in Haiti DELIBERATELY to force poor people there to have to flee and illegally enter the United States just in order to survive.

The RULING CLASS LIE is that 1) the massive wave of illegal immigrants is due to people simply wanting to enjoy the good life that we have created for ourselves with our years of work in the United States instead of working, like we have, to make their own nations a good place to live; 2) that the illegal immigrants are essentially freeloaders who want to enjoy the fruits of our labor without doing the labor required to make a country a good place to live; 3) that the illegal immigrants who break the law to enter the United States illegally are like people who cut in line and who think they don’t have to follow the rules; 4) that by having “anchor” babies the illegal immigrants are gaming the system and committing fraud just like a welfare cheat gaming the system to take advantage of the people who contribute their fair share.

The CENSORED UNIFYING VIEW that most people on both sides would agree with is that the ruling billionaire class must be stopped from doing things that force poor people to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive, and these illegal immigrants should not be treated like dirt with cruel deportations but rather be equal under the law with American citizens and be welcomed to join us in removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

Regarding Israeli genocide against Palestinians:

The key CENSORED fact is that, from the point of view of the billionaire rulers of Israel, the purpose of seven-plus decades of Israeli violence against Palestinians has been to make the Palestinians be a frightening (to Israeli Jews) bogeyman enemy that the Israeli ruling class pretends to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby gets away with severely economically oppressing the Israeli JEWISH working class. The purpose of this violence has never been at all to make Israeli Jews safe.

The RULING CLASS LIE is that Israeli violence against Palestinians is and has always been entirely for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. Based on this lie the subsequent lies that logically follow are: a) opposition to this Israeli violence is antisemitic in effect if not intent because it opposes what is necessary to make Jews safe; b) Jews who oppose this Israeli violence are self-hating Jews because they oppose what is necessary to make Jews safe. Note that the two opposing camps this lie creates are camp #1 that says the Israeli violence is justified because it is for making Jews safe, and camp #2 that says the Israeli violence is un-justified despite the fact that it is for making Jews safe. The ruling class lie ensures that about 50% of the have-nots will be in each camp, viewing each other as the enemy.

The CENSORED UNIFYING VIEW that most people on both sides would agree with, once they knew that the Israeli violence was NOT for making Jews safe, is that everybody in all of Palestine (including the part that is now called Israel) should be equal under the law and that the rich there (both the Jewish and Palestinian rich) who have been fomenting horrible violence of have-nots against have-nots should be removed from power so that the rest of the people (of all religious beliefs) can have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor and nobody being treated like dirt and nobody suffering a violent attack because of their religion.

Regarding woke laws:

The key CENSORED fact is that obviously and truly absurd policies are promoted by the liberal ruling class media as policies one must support in order not to be a bigot, and that these policies are DESIGNED to be considered absurd by the half of the population that is the audience of the conservative ruling class media. These policies are considered absurd NOT because people don’t want to end the often very real oppression of trans people and of homosexuals and of racial/ethnic minorities but rather because people want SENSIBLE laws and policies to do this, not absurd ones, and the politicians beholden to the ruling class only come up with ABSURD laws and policies that they assert are necessary to end such oppression.

The RULING CLASS LIE is that the absurd woke policies are required to prevent the oppression of trans people or—in the case of DEI—of racial minorities or of women.

The CENSORED UNIFYING VIEW that most people on both sides would agree with is that SENSIBLE policies should be adopted that truly prevent anybody from being oppressed and accommodate as well as possible all of the various needs of different people.

Regarding abortion:

The key CENSORED fact is that most people know very well that there is no specific definable point in time between a) when a human un-fertilized egg exists and b) when, after being fertilized, it becomes a baby that is born, before which time it is not murder to kill it and after which time it suddenly is murder to kill it; and (the censored fact is that) most people know it is a judgement call when exactly—for purposes of legislation—this time point is, a judgement call about which good and decent and reasonable people may disagree, and (the censored fact is) that most people agree that the law regarding abortion should make the life of the mother the top priority .

The RULING CLASS LIE is that most people fall into one of two extreme and idiotic camps. One camp is people who say it is always murder to kill a fertilized human egg no matter how soon after it is fertilized. The other camp is people who say it is never murder to kill a fertilized human egg no matter how long after it is fertilized. This lie asserts that one must declare which of these two camps one is in, and express utter contempt for people who are (supposedly) in the other camp.

The CENSORED UNIFYING VIEW that most people on both sides would agree with is that there should be a respectful public discussion about what compromise judgement call should be agreed upon by the vast majority of people who are good and decent people concerning when abortion should be legal and when not.

Regarding same-sex marriage:

The key CENSORED fact is that the reason most people who object to same-sex marriage do object to it is because of a genuine concern for children. Specifically, it is a concern that a same-sex married couple who wants a “child of their own” (i.e., biologically related to one person in the couple) as many such couples do, can produce such a child only one way. They must use a third party gamete (egg or sperm) donor who, if anonymous (as is the typical case where that is legal as it is in the United States) will abandon his/her biological child, which is immoral and in many cases very harmful psychologically to the child. The moral principle is that parents should NOT abandon their child; they should ensure to the best of their ability that the child is raised by both of its biological parents, that the child knows and is known, loves and is loved, by both its biological mother and father.

The RULING CLASS LIE is that the reason people who oppose same-sex marriage do so is simply bigotry.

The CENSORED UNIFYING VIEW that most people on both sides would agree with is that anonymous third-party gamete donation conception should be illegal (as it is in some nations) and that the law require (at least aspirationally) that a person who allows his or her gamete to produce a child must at the time of conception genuinely intend to raise and love that child as one of its co-primary parents. If this were the law, then most people who currently oppose same-sex marriage would be willing to accept same-sex marriage because the actual main concern would have been adequately addressed.

Regarding bogeyman enemy have-nots:

The key CENSORED fact is always that the supposed enemy have-nots (most recently they are “the Chinese,” formerly “the Russians” and before that “the Germans and Japanese,” going back to when they were “the American Indians”) are not a real enemy but only a manufactured enemy (such as the USSR), an enemy with whom peaceful relations could be established if that were the real aim; the real aim, however, is to be at war with the bogeyman enemy in order to demand obedience of one’s own have-nots in the name of “patriotism.”

The RULING CLASS LIE is that the bogeyman enemy have-nots are so evil that peaceful relations with them is impossible.

The CENSORED UNIFYING VIEW that most people on both sides (the have-nots of the bogeyman enemy and the have-nots of the other nation) would agree with is that all the have-nots should unite against all the oppressive rich to make a better and peaceful world for all the have-nots. For example, most Israelis and most Palestinians would LOVE this solution to the conflict. Read here all about how oppressive ruling elites need bogeyman enemies, with LOTS of actual examples over the centuries and around the world.

Do you by any chance see a pattern here?🤔

Why are so few people breaking the censorship to STOP the ruling class from using these divisive issues so effectively against us?

One reason is that the ruling class funds the organizations that are active on these social issues and thereby ensures that the leaders enforce the censorship.

Another reason is fear. The ruling class retaliates against those who refute their divisive lies and express the unifying truths. The retaliation ranges from assassination (MLK, Jr. expressed the truth about racial discrimination and was assassinated by the government so it’s perhaps not surprising that Cornel West never expresses that truth) to financial hardship to career-ending actions to ending the funding for one’s organization to loss of one’s platform and so forth.

Another reason is that too many activists view the working class as the problem, not the solution. They wrongly believe that working class people are brainwashed into supporting the unjust status quo, so there’s no point in trying to strengthen the solidarity of the working class (why make people who support the unjust status quo stronger?), and hence there’s no point in trying to figure out how to identify what are the censored facts and viewpoints and then figuring out how to break that censorship persuasively.

Don’t be like those anti-working-class elitist kinds of activists. Think about how you can help break the censorship. I’ve provided links to articles in this post that you can use for that purpose however you wish. The ruling class counts on your NOT doing this. The ruling class can retaliate against a few high visibility individuals but not against LOTS of low visibility people like YOU and me.

Your call.