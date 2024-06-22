JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Jun 22, 2024

I loved this perspective! I watched all those games as a fan, having been a Celtics fan since the era of Bob Cousy and Bill Russell in the fifties! Cousy is still with us at age 95, but we recently lost the two Bills, Russell and Walton.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
Jun 22, 2024

Understood and appreciated. And yet, here's another take on this, which claims that the ruling class use sports to rule the masses and shows how it's done. I find his claim and explanation quite persuasive https://youtu.be/M1FMhYr05zo?si=W8HTAYUtjeYE23vq

Reply
Share
2 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture