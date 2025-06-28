JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JAS
11h

Thanks John. You can identify the moment of Rick's redemtion when he nods to the band to strike up the Marseillaise. Also the Western, Shane was of a similar nature when he urges the homesteaders to resist the ranchers.

Reply
Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
12h

Excellent review of a movie I also greatly value....you left out the greatest line, which I often use, "This looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship" That refers to the potential to surmount any number of contradictions when committed to a common cause. The biggest problem, which I forget to address in my talk, is that many assume one must make all sorts of compromises in order to form an inclusive common front. It is the complete opposite. One should be absolutely uncompromising about one's position, but willing to work with others on those things one has in common, and only on those things. Those who are successful in revolution are those who are absolutely unwilling to compromise. We may seem like the outsiders now, but in the next year, the situation will alter radically.

Reply
6 more comments...

