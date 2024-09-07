Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Here is what Caitlin Johnstone writes about ordinary people:

The system is far too deeply entrenched, and people are far too deeply indoctrinated with propaganda to be persuaded to fight against it right now. And I emphasize the words “right now”. My solutions might not be easy or immediate, but unlike voting for Trump or Harris in November, they will actually work if put into practice in sufficient numbers. An effective solution that we can all begin applying in the here and now is working to foment a revolutionary zeitgeist by spreading awareness of the depravity and deceit of the empire. The primary obstacle to real change is the fact that far too many people are far too brainwashed by propaganda to rise up against our rulers, so our first task is to begin working to wake people up out of that propaganda-induced coma so they can see how desperately real change is needed. The tyrants won’t end their tyranny until they are forced to, and they can’t be forced to as long as enough people are propagandized into believing things are fine.

Johnstone says people don’t fight the system because they are “ propagandized into believing things are fine. ”

This is absolutely absurdly false!

Here’s some proof that it is false. Consider what happened in my very typical neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, a neighborhood called Brighton (zip code 02135), which is mainly white working and middle class. I stood in front of a large grocery store entrance and drug store entrance with a sign that said:

We the People want affordable housing for ALL. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

I asked people if they would like to pose for a photo displaying this sign. I said the photos would be displayed publicly so that lots of people could see that they were not alone in agreeing with the sign.

I was able EASILY to take 500 such photos, and you can see all of them online here (where you can zoom in on any photo to read the sign easier.) Here below is a sample of the 500 photos:

Not once did I have to persuade anybody to agree with the sign.

They read the sign and said they agreed with it. They were eager to be photographed holding the sign. The reasons that some people did not agree to pose for a photo were things like this:

“Oh, I don’t have my makeup on now” or “I’m afraid my boss will see it.”

If Caitlin Johnstone were right about ordinary people, then I would NEVER have been able to EASILY—no persuasion required!—take these 500 photos of my random neighbors. (You should try taking similar photos of YOUR neighbors so you can discover what they really think, in contrast to what the mass media and Caitlin Johnstone tell you they think.)

Contrary to Caitlin Johnstone, most ordinary people HATE our current system, which they know is a dictatorship of the rich. Read here lots more proof of this—proof that most people want an egalitarian revolution to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

Contrary to Caitlin Johnstone, ruling class propaganda is NOT mainly for the purpose of making people believe “things are fine.” People know things are not fine. The actual purpose of the propaganda is to make people think that nobody else agrees with them about wanting an egalitarian revolution. It accomplishes this actual purpose by censoring any and all expressions of egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. It’s purpose is to make people thus fear that they better keep quiet about their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration because otherwise they will encounter hostility from their friends and neighbors and the general public and might even be ostracized from their social network, perceived as a “commie” or a “terrorist” or just a crazy person. I discuss this further here and I hope you will read it because if we don’t understand what the purpose of the propaganda is we will never succeed in refuting it persuasively, as Caitlin Johnstone fails to refute it at all, in fact doesn’t even know what needs to be refuted.

Contrary to Caitlin Johnstone, the problem is NOT that people are not fighting the system. The problem is that when they fight the system—such as with the large number of labor strikes that are indeed happening now—they don’t declare what they REALLY want. Please read about this here so you will understand what it is that we need to do to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement. It is NOT, as Caitlin Johnstone says, to persuade people that things are not really fine (as if they thought things were fine).

Caitlin Johnstone’s Wrong View of Ordinary People Has Revolutionaries Doing What Is UN-Necessary INSTEAD of What Is Necessary

Caitlin Johnstone’s wrong view of ordinary people is, unfortunately, widely shared by many good people who, to their credit, want to build a revolutionary movement. But this wrong view de-rails their movement-building. Here’s how.

If one wrongly believes that ordinary people think things are fine, then one draws the wrong conclusion that the way to build the revolutionary movement is somehow to persuade people that things are not fine. Revolutionaries who see things this way think that what it takes to “wake people up” is to tell them about evil deeds of the ruling class that are extremely shocking and that the public does not know about. Such evil deeds include, for example, a) the CIA’s assassination of JFK and b) the inside job fact of 9/11 and c) the government’s assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X (all of which, as I have written about, are true), and also evil deeds that I am not persuaded are true—but might be—including d) the ruling class deliberately creating the Covid pandemic in order to kill millions of people by persuading them to take the vaccine that the rulers deliberately designed to kill people, and e) the ruling class using a Directed Energy Weapon to deliberately create the massive firestorm at Maui, Hawaii and earlier in northern California and so forth.

I call these deeds “secret” (or if one prefers, “covert”) evil deeds because, unlike the evil deed of denying us affordable housing, these evil deeds of the ruling class are unknown by the general public, they are done in secret so that people cannot know about the ruling class’s evil role in them from their own direct personal experience. The only way ordinary people can know of these secret evil ruling class deeds is by hearing a revolutionary (or some other expert) tell them about their existence and possibly persuading them that they really are happening.

The idea, for revolutionaries who agree with Caitlin Johnstone, is that when people learn of these secret hidden-from-view shockingly evil deeds of the ruing class then they will wake up and say, “Oh my God! I thought things were fine, but now I know they are not fine and that we need a revolution.”

Revolutionaries who think this way also conclude from the fact that ordinary people do not generally express an egalitarian aspiration (only, however, because they fear disapproval from others, as noted above) that therefore they are not shocked into becoming revolutionary by the many evil ruling class deeds that are done openly for all to see, such as the denial of good housing and good health care to people who deserve these things, or by the many other ways that the the rich openly and routinely treat the have-nots like dirt, many examples of which I discuss here. These revolutionaries conclude that things such as the denial of affordable housing and good health care are unimportant bread-and-butter issues and that ordinary people who focus on them are not real radicals and won’t ever become so until they are shocked by knowledge of the secret (covert) evil deeds of the ruling class.

Furthermore, revolutionaries who share Caitlin Johnstone’s wrong view of ordinary people (as believing things are fine) and who think the only way to make people learn that things are not fine is by shocking them with the knowledge of the ruling class’s secret (covert) evil deeds, have a big problem. The big problem is persuading people that these secret (covert) evil deeds are really true. These revolutionaries need to point to evil deeds that are shockingly dramatic, such as using Covid to deliberately kill many millions of people, and they need some how to persuade people that they are really true. When the evidence is not persuasive, these revolutionaries are nonetheless highly motivated to believe that it is persuasive because, in their wrong view of ordinary people, it is ONLY the fact of such secret (covert) evil ruling class deeds that can shock people into becoming radicals who no longer think things are fine.

Because they think that it is ONLY the secret (covert) evil deeds that matter, revolutionaries who share Caitlin Johnstone’s wrong view of ordinary people do not do the most important thing that is required to build an egalitarian revolutionary movement. Namely, they do NOT do the kind of thing I did when I took those photos of people in my neighborhood holding the sign about wanting to remove the rich from power, etc. They do NOT talk to people about the things the ruling class does that people are ALREADY furious about (such as the lack of affordable housing) in a manner designed to persuade them to tell the public how they REALLY feel about these issues. They do not do things to help the vast majority of people who want an egalitarian revolution learn that they ARE the vast majority in this aspiration so that they will begin to ACT like the vast majority instead of an impotent minority. Instead they direct ALL of their time and energy to talking about secret (covert) evil ruling class deeds in the wrong belief that this is necessary in order to make people stop believing that everything is fine.

Most people know damn well that everything is NOT fine, and they would LOVE an egalitarian revolution. The problem is that they wrongly believe too few people agree with them and so they wrongly believe such a revolution is impossible and that it is therefore foolish to try to build it. Our job as revolutionaries is to help people discover the truth—that in wanting an egalitarian revolution they are the vast majority, not a tiny hopelessly weak minority. When people know this truth they will begin to act like the vast majority that they truly are and build an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement that can remove the rich from power. Read here how YOU can help build this egalitarian revolutionary movement.

When—and ONLY when—revolutionaries reject Caitlin Johnstone’s wrong view of ordinary people, then they will start doing zillions of different tactics to enable the vast majority who want an egalitarian revolution to KNOW that they are the vast majority and with the CONFIDENCE that comes from that knowledge to start acting like the vast majority that they are, tactics like this:

POSTSCRIPT September 7, 2024

In response to the comment of Tom Tunes that I replied to as a comment, I should add the following. Those who—to their credit!—opposed the (very non-secret) mandatory Covid vaccines (such as the truckers’ convoy in Canada) and lockdowns—did not say that the Covid virus and the Covid vaccine were deliberately secretly designed by the ruling class to kill millions of people. The wrongheaded revolutionaries who agree with Caitlin Johnstone’s view of ordinary people (i.e., that they believe everything is fine), however, think that until people ALSO agree that the ruling class secretly created the virus and vaccines for he purpose of killing millions of people then they are not yet truly radical and remain essentially in the camp of those who think everything is fine.

Most of the people in that truckers convoy (who, I have heard, were more Covid vaccinated than the general public) would probably have posed for a photo with a sign saying “We the People want a government that does not force people to get the Covid vaccination, and to get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” But the wrongheaded revolutionaries would never think of asking them to pose for such photos (and thus strengthen the revolutionary movement with the anger of the truckers declaring publicly that they are for egalitarian revolution) because such revolutionaries think people who don’t believe that the Covid virus and vaccine were created deliberately to kill millions of people are not really “awake” and essentially think everything is fine and would not agree to pose for such a photo. This is another example of how Caitlin Johnstone’s wrong view of ordinary people kills the revolutionary movement.