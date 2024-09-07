JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Tom Tunes
Sep 7, 2024

I understand what the article was about. I also understand that life is tougher for blue collar workers than it is for white collar intellectuals posing as revolutionaries. What the rulers actually did with Covid and its injections (or 9/11, or many other vile acts whose frequency has been increasing over the last 20 years) is not entirely known because they are pretty good at keeping their secrets and shutting the mouths of any who might know the secret make it public. At this point it is still not clear what the purpose of the injections was. Was the purpose to kill millions of people? Perhaps, but is that all? It may have many purposes. It may have been an error in the injection to have caused the deaths of many so quickly, putting any skeptics on immediate high alert. Certainly depopulation is a possible motive, and the excess mortality numbers and life insurance statistics that are reluctantly revealed support an ongoing culling that may well accelerate (I keep track of my personal vaxxed acquaintances who are succumbing to cancer in numbers never seen before by me). I suggest you look into the role nanoparticles and self assembling nano circuits may be playing in this. The “5G” tower roll out during the lockdowns has a purpose and there are increasing reports of odd geometric, unidentified objects in blood. With the use of DEW is this a new way to direct and control the behavior of the workers of the world? Prior to this era of directed chaos that would sound like pure science fiction, to me, at least. Knowing now the technology that is being used against all of us I no longer discount such notions.

There are plenty of intellectual “revolutionaries” who despise the working class and hold it in contempt and I don’t disagree at all that it is good to expose that foul thinking. I just think you totally missed the boat on the enormity of this present ongoing operation.

Tom Tunes
Sep 7, 2024

I stopped reading Caitlin Johnson’s rants many years ago for many of the reasons you give here, but mostly because she made it clear in her writings that she was anything but a revolutionary. But there are so many mistaken opinions you present in this article about the Covid operation in its entirety that I don’t have the time or energy to address them all. Suffice it to say that 1) you ignore the difference between a voluntmany yoary injection (the flu, with some unfortunate involuntary exceptions) and massive, widespread, mandated injections of the Covid vaxx.

2) your unsupported belief that large numbers of people died from Covid virus as opposed to iatrogenic murder.

3) your assumption that deaths from the vaxx injections which occur months, eg, after the injection, as opposed to days or weeks, would be reported to VAERS simply because they are deaths, as opposed to illnesses. 4) you ignore everything else that went along with the Covid operation including the lockdowns, the closure of small businesses and virtual shutdown of society as a whole.

I could go on and on, but you seem to have missed the entire reason why large portions of the working class are angry and trying to inform themselves about what is happening. The ruling class has purposely sharpened the class struggle with an all-out attack on everybody else. As you properly point out , this is being done covertly in order to accomplish something nefarious which is not entirely clear because it is secret and surrounded by a fog of propaganda. While there are basic issues such as affordable housing, adequate food, etc. that are very important and shouldn’t be ignored, focusing only on them is to ignore what the nature of what is different about the last four and a half years.

