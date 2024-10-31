Share

Here are some people I am afraid of, not least because they , and others like them based in Israel , the UK, France, Russia, China, India, Pakistan and North Korea, threaten thermonuclear war to protect their wealth and privilege and power:

Here’s just a few of the people whom THEY are afraid of ( go here to zoom in on the sign that makes them so fearful):

And these are just the ones in zip code 02135 that I personally ran into with my camera! Do you notice something interesting about all of these people? They are all ordinary typical working class people, just like the people in YOUR neighborhood.