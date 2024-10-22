Share

Alas! My crystal ball is still in the repair shop. I cannot tell you what the future will be. Yogi Berra was right too.

I cannot tell you exactly what awful things the rulers of the world will do tomorrow.

I cannot tell you what the climate will be in the many tomorrows.

I cannot tell you who will be declared the next president of the United States, nor what will happen if the vote outcome is highly controversial.

I cannot tell you what the have-nots of the world will do tomorrow.

(By the way, nobody else can tell you these things with any certainty either.)

But I can tell you what is going on NOW.

The rich are treating the have-nots like dirt.

I describe here 23 specific examples of this in plane sight for all to see, with no need to rely on experts with access to (supposedly) secret information.

The rich are pitting us, the have-nots, against each other.

They’re doing it with “social issues” as I discuss here.

They’re doing it with Zionist violence against Palestinians, as I show here and discuss here what you can do about it.

They’re doing it with warmongering in Ukraine (as I discuss here and here.)

And the have-nots are PISSED!

As the NYT reports:

The have-nots—more than 80%, no matter for whom they are inclined to vote—want an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I found this out and you also could find it out for yourself if you talked to your neighbors and fellow citizens the appropriate way, which I write about here.

But the have-nots don’t think an egalitarian revolution is possible. Why not? Because the ruling-class-controlled mass (and “alternative”) media, by censoring ALL expressions of egalitarian revolutionary aspiration, have made people wrongly believe that hardly anybody else wants an egalitarian revolution, and that therefore it is pointless to even try to organize and build an egalitarian revolutionary movement (by doing what I discuss here.)

You don’t need a crystal ball to know any of this!

Nor do you need a crystal ball to know how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power. You just need to read this also linked-above article.