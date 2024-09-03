Share

Striking U.S. hotel workers and their union are saying that they want better pay and working conditions, falsely implying that that is ALL they want. But if one were to ask these hotel workers personally and privately if they really also want the following, they would almost all say, “Of course!”

What the hotel workers also REALLY want:

Removal of the rich from power

Real, not fake, democracy

Having no rich and no poor

Mutual aid, not people pitted against each other to control them

Truth, not lies used by authorities to control and manipulate people to benefit a privileged few

Fairness, as understood by the vast majority of working class people

Laws made only by local assemblies at which all adults in the local community who support no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness and truth have a right to participate as equals, and only they have this right

An economy based on “From each according to reasonable ability, to each—for free—according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need” (henceforth “From each according…”) and with what is or is not “reasonable” and “equitable” determined by the local assembly

Order on a large scale (even national or global) achieved by voluntary federation of local communities rather than by an authoritarian central power commanding obedience.

I call the above objectives egalitarianism, and I call the desire for them an “egalitarian revolutionary aspiration.”

Most hotel workers would LOVE it if, for example, they—not rich shareholders—were in complete charge of the running of the hotel (this is part of what real, not fake, democracy means).

Most hotel workers would love it if they lived in an economy based on “From each according…,” and would thus not rely on money from (disproportionately wealthy) hotel guests to pay them wages to buy the food, etc., they need, but instead they could provide hotel accommodation and services for free to the people to whom they WANTED to provide these things, such as people who contributed reasonably according to ability, and NOT to people (like this person) who say they have the right to live in obscene luxury while refusing to contribute reasonably according to ability.

Most hotel workers would LOVE this. But neither they nor their union ever so much as HINT that this is what they REALLY want. How come?

Here’s why.

The hotel workers and their union leaders wrongly believe that if they did say what they REALLY wanted that this would scare away support for their strike from the general. In fact, it would GAIN them MORE support.

Here's a video (2nd half) of me asking random people on the streets of Boston if they would support an organization more, or less, if it advocated removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Almost all said they'd support it MORE! As seen in this similar video, the huge majority of random people on the street say they think it is a GOOD, not bad, idea to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Most people want this, as I prove here.

Why do the hotel workers not know the truth about what the general public wants—the same thing that the hotel workers want? Answer: the ruling class works very VERY hard to make sure that the have-nots never learn that they are not alone in having this egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. The mass (and “alternative”) media, for example, CENSOR absolutely every expression of egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. The Gallup Poll refuses even to ask people if they have this egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. The result—the intended result—of this censorship is to make people wrongly believe that in having an egalitarian revolutionary aspiration they are all alone, and therefore that they should keep silent about what they REALLY want because otherwise they will turn everybody else against them. This censorship is why the hotel workers and their union ONLY talk about having the most minimal demands, for better wages and working conditions.

For the have-nots to get what we REALLY want we have to openly and explicitly declare what we really want, and in that way gain the support of the hundreds of millions of other people who ALSO want that. This is how to actually win what we REALLY want.