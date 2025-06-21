Share

#1.

The Oh-so-liberal Boston Globe, (owned by the billionaire John Henry who also owns the Boston Red Sox), like the liberal media in general, is trying to deflect attention away from the wrongness of the deportations to merely the wrongness of the manner in which the deportations are being implemented:

The establishment liberals who pose as defenders of democracy against Trump authoritarianism are in fact on the same team as Trump—namely the billionaire team. The liberal establishment’s way of opposing the cruel and immoral deportations—focusing on the manner of the deportations only—amounts to saying, “Go ahead and deport the illegal immigrants all you want but be sure, please, to do it the right way.”

Here’s what’ going on, the Divide-and-Rule Strategy of the Billionaire Team

About half of Americans support the deportations for the reasons I describe in this footnote where I show how these reasons are based on lies and the censorship of key facts. I further show in this footnote how the liberal establishment aids and abets the billionaire class in covering up the truth so that the Americans who support the deportations will continue to support them despite the lame arguments that liberals use to oppose them.

Furthermore, the big liberal politicians who purport to champion those opposed to the deportations in fact serve the billionaire team by making sure NEVER to persuasively refute the lies or break the censorship of key facts that enable the billionaires to keep about half of Americans believing that the deportations are both morally right and necessary to protect Americans. For example, the liberal Governor Pritzker of Illinois (as I discuss here) and the liberal governor Newsom (as I discuss here) play this treacherous role.

The aim of the billionaires is to get about half of Americans passionately opposing the deportations as cruel and morally wrong (which they are!) while also getting half of Americans to support the deportations as morally right (because necessary to protect American citizens) despite whatever cruelty is required to enact them. This is classic divide-and-rule. It is how the billionaires get away with attacking the have-nots with oppressive measures such as the Big Beautiful Bill’s cuts of Medicaid and other parts of the social safety net (on the spurious grounds that the Bill merely ends freeloading, a lie that the Democratic Party makes credible by its long history of support for freeloader-friendly policies and ideas as I discuss here.)

The way to defeat this divide-and-rule scheme is to explicitly identify it and persuasively refute the lies and break the censorship of key facts that is relies upon. Who’s going to do that? Nobody who wants to remain in good favor with either the liberal or conservative establishment. The people who will do it are those who aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Such people are the vast majority, but in order to have the confidence to ACT like the vast majority instead of like the tiny hopelessly weak minority that the ruling class works so hard to make us believe we are, we need to KNOW that we are the vast majority. Read how you can make that happen here. This is how to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power.

#2.

Read here how Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson are sharply opposing any U.S. attack on Iran:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor slammed Republican-leaning outlets Fox News and New York Post, calling them "propaganda news" as she criticizes support for potential U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war. Speaking to former Rep. Matt Gaetz on OAN, Greene said the two publications are "known to be the neocon network news," referencing the concept used by some to describe those prone to have the U.S. actively involved in global conflicts. "We have propaganda news on our side just as the left does. The American people have been brainwashed into believing that America has to engage in these foreign wars in order for us to survive and it's absolutely not true," Greene added. Greene claimed that since Carlson was fired from "neocon network Fox News, he has more popularity and viewers than ever before" and that "he unapologetically believes the same things I do." "That if we don't fight for our own country and our own people then we will no longer have a country for our children and our grandchildren. And foreign wars/intervention/regime change put America last, kill innocent people, are making us broke, and will ultimately lead to our destruction. That's not kooky. That's what millions of Americans voted for. It's what we believe is America First."

Regardless of what the motives are of MTG and Tucker Carlson, the fact is that they want to remain perceived by the majority of people who voted for Trump (the MAGA rank-and-file) as their leaders, and they know that in order to retain respect from these people they need to oppose the U.S. warmongering. One of the main reasons Trump rose in popularity way above all the other candidates trying to get the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 is that, unlike all the others candidates in the early primary debates who out did each other bragging about how violently they would attack Putin, Trump declared that he would “get along fine with Putin.” The MAGA base is anti-warmongering (and hated Hillary Clinton for being an uber-warmonger.) Anybody trying to hold a position of leadership of the MAGA base must oppose warmongering, and MTG and Tucker Carlson obviously know this full well.

Furthermore, about 86% of the MAGA rank-and-file (as I discovered for myself and wrote about here) would love to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Their leaders never explicitly talk about this egalitarian revolutionary aim, although they use rhetoric designed to get the support of people who have this aspiration. An egalitarian revolutionary movement that DOES talk explicitly about this aim will gain the enthusiastic support of about 86% of the MAGA rank-and-file (and the enmity of about 6% of its rank-and-file.) Let’s make that happen.

Axios reports: Americans don’t want to go to war against Iran:

A majority of Americans don't want the U.S. to get involved in the escalating war between Israel and Iran, a poll released this week found. … Zoom in: 60% of 1,512 polled Americans think the U.S. military should not get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released this week. Only 16% support U.S. military action, and 24% are unsure. That largely holds up across party lines, with 65% of Democrats, 61% of independents and 53% of Republicans opposing U.S. military intervention in Iran.

A New Pearl Harbor on the Way?

It took the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor to persuade the 80% of Americans who opposed the U.S. entering World War II to change their mind and support entering World War II. (FDR did everything he could to cause the Japanese to make such an attack, and Secretary of War Stimson in his diary said that when the attack finally came his reaction was not shock or alarm but relief, as I write about in my book [pg. 71-75] on World War II online here.)

Likewise, the 9/11 attack was an inside job (i.e., false flag attack) that served as a “New Pearl Harbor” to get the American public to support all of the subsequent U.S. attacks on Muslim nations such as Iraq.

It is therefore not unreasonable to expect another “New Pearl Harbor” false flag or provoked attack orchestrated by those in the Trump administration who want the U.S. to be at war against Iran (h/t to I.B. for calling this to my attention.) And if this is the plan then Marjorie Taylor Green and Tucker Carlson, as former outspoken foes of war with Iran, will be the most persuasive individuals to lead the MAGA base into war against Iran. Let us not fall for such a ruse!