Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Zohran Mamdani would have gotten more votes if he had advocated egalitarian revolution.

The ruling class works very hard to make us not know this. But it is a fact, as you can see proven here where I show that most people would love an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

Mamdani says he’s for reforms to make New York City more affordable, and he’s well known for being “Pro-Palestine.” Let’s consider these positions of his with respect to egalitarian revolution.

Here’s his housing platform:

Freeze the rent? In all too many cases the rents are too high for people to afford the housing they reasonably need and deserve.

Build affordable housing? There’s already plenty of housing built, but poor people aren’t allowed to live in it. “In Manhattan, the homeless shelters are full, and the luxury skyscrapers are vacant” as you can read about in detail here. “San Francisco has nearly five empty homes per homeless resident” as you can read about in detail here. “Over 15 million American homes — approximately 10% of the country’s housing inventory — were vacant in 2022” as you can read about in detail here.

Here’s the egalitarian revolutionary solution to the lack of housing affordability:

More people would vote the for the egalitarian revolutionary solution than for Mamdani’s bandaid (at best) reform solution.

What about Mamdani’s being “Pro-Palestine”? What that means in current public discourse is being on the side of the Palestinians instead of on the side of the Jews. A lot of people, however, want to be on the side of the Jews out of sympathy for them because of their horror at the Holocaust. Such people either did not vote for Mamdani, or they voted for him despite his being “Pro-Palestine.”

In contrast to Mamdani’s position, the egalitarian revolutionary position about Israel/Palestine is to support BOTH the Palestinian AND Jewish working class people in Israel/Palestine, and oppose the billionaires (some of whom are Jewish and some of whom are Palestinian) who oppress them. The ruling class so dominates the public discourse on this subject with censorship of the truth that you may not even understand this egalitarian revolutionary position. In that case I invite you to learn the true nature of the conflict in Israel/Palestine by reading this article of mine and this one too.

Mamdani could have said he was against the Israeli Jewish billionaires listed here, and against the Palestinian billionaires described here. He could have explained that the Jewish billionaire rulers of Israel commit horrible violence against Palestinians in order to make the Palestinians so angry at Israel that they can be portrayed (by the Israeli billionaires) to Israeli Jews as a supremely frightening existentially threatening bogeyman enemy; Israeli rulers pretend to protect Israeli Jews from this bogeyman enemy and thereby get away with severely economically oppressing Israeli Jewish working class people and getting rich off of them.

If Mamdani had proclaimed that he was on the side of the working class Jews and the working class Palestinians and opposed to the billionaires who oppress them, and explained this by breaking the censorship of the truth, then he would have gotten MORE votes.

The ruling class does not want us to know this.

The ruling class wants us to believe that the very BEST we can ever hope to accomplish is to win an election by advocating bandaid (at best) reforms—nothing too radical!

The ruling class LOVES bandaid reform efforts that keep the rich in power by keeping the have-nots busy NOT aiming to remove the rich from power.

Most people, however, want an egalitarian revolution. Let’s organize for that explicit goal. Let’s tell people they are right in wanting that revolution. Read here about how you can help do this.

The rich—the ruling billionaire plutocracy—were never elected and hence cannot be un-elected. The rich won’t let us, the have-nots, take control of their Democratic (or Republican) party. So what? We can remove the rich from power anyway.

Let’s put the ruling class on the defensive. Let’s build the egalitarian revolutionary movement. In numbers there is strength. We have the numbers to prevail over the ruling class. Here how we can do it.