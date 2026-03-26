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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
3h

Oh, darn, I'd say those 130 Jewish billionaires, the millions of Jewish millionaires, and the Eichmanns and Faustians, they are definitely the enemy way beyond anything you cite as ancient history.

AI-MR-VR-AGI? The Fourth Industrial Revolution and those who are neuroperverse in power?

US billionaires? There should be ZERO billionaires; that is how an egalitarian society is nurtured. And millionaires? Come on. I'm glad you wrote this, but . . . .

You think this is hackneyed?

“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” ― Upton Sinclair, Candidate for Governor

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/you-think-this-is-hackneyed-it-is

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