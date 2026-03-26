Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

People like the egalitarian person shown above can build the egalitarian revolutionary movement by explicitly aiming to make our society be egalitarian as briefly described here. This does NOT require first knowing who/what is the anti-egalitarian enemy.

Let’s build the egalitarian revolutionary movement by stating explicitly what we are for, and by refuting everything that anti-egalitarians say, and by organizing to defeat everything that anti-egalitarians do, to prevent us from making society be egalitarian.

When we do this we will be attacked verbally and/or physically. We will see whom/what is attacking us. This will enable us to know what we need to know about who and what we are up against.

People in the 1960s during the Vietnam War who were getting mailed notices to register for the draft or to show up at their local military induction center said “Hell no! We Won’t Go!” They did this without knowing the full sociological explanation for who/what was responsible for making those notices arrive in their mailboxes. But they knew that Vietnam had never attacked the United States and there was no credible reason ever provided why Americans should be sent there to fight Vietnamese people.

GI’s in Vietnam were refusing orders to fight the Viet Cong, even though they did not know exactly who/what was chiefly responsible for those orders. But they could see which gung-ho officers were ordering them to fight the Viet Cong, and they fragged them.

Blacks violated the racist Jim Crow laws in a movement to abolish Jim Crow, without knowing exactly who/what was responsible for creating those racist laws initially and enforcing them currently. Yes, MLK, Jr. to his great credit explained that the purpose of those laws was to enable the rich upper class (the ‘Bourbon’ class) to divide-and-rule ALL races of have-nots and oppress the poor whites as well as blacks. This strengthened the Civil Rights Movement by explaining how poor whites were potential allies of it. But people didn’t need to know this to begin fighting to abolish the Jim Crow laws and to see clearly who was enforcing them.

Whenever workers wage a serious labor strike they frequently find out all sorts of things about who attacks them, since it’s sometimes not only the employer but also the courts (injunctions) and the media (especially when teachers go on strike). I advocate (as I do here) turning labor struggles into egalitarian revolutionary struggles, but does this require that the workers first know exactly who/what is the anti-egalitarian enemy and what exactly is its evil goal? No, of course not.

We don’t need first to determine if the anti-egalitarian enemy is this or that restricted category of people, if it is Zionists, Jews, Rothschild bankers, transnational bankers, U.S. billionaires, Muslim Fundamentalists, Evangelical Christians, some other kind of Christians, David Icke’s lizard people, or what have you.

We don’t need first to determine if what we’re up against is capitalism or Zionism or international banking or plutocracy or technocracy.

We don’t need first to determine if our enemy’s goal is omni-war or the WEF’s Great Reset or culling of the world’s population or the use of technology to control our every thought or the use of digital currency to control our every action.

The way to find out what we need to know about who, and what, we’re up agains is by building an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement that knows what it is for and explicitly aims for that, and then seeing who and what attacks us. It’s not complicated.

It is foolish to believe that before it’s time to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement we must first determine with confidence and sociological precision exactly who and what is our enemy. I’m not saying we shouldn’t investigate this question and try to learn the truth as best we can. I’m saying that this should not be our top priority. Our top priority should be building an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement that talks primarily about what we are FOR, not about what makes anti-egalitarians tick.

Those who proclaim today that the anti-egalitarian enemy is this or that restricted category of people may actually weaken, not strengthen, the egalitarian revolutionary movement. Here’s why.

Those who insist that the anti-egalitarian enemy is such-and-such a restricted category of people may do two dangerous things: 1) They may let anti-egalitarians who might very well not be in that restricted category off the hook, causing us to be less prepared to counter their anti-egalitarian attacks on us. 2) They may prevent us from trying to find out, or even just observe, if some people who are in the restricted category are friends and not foes, which might very well be the case.

Only in the course of fighting to make our society be egalitarian—with real, not fake, democracy and with no rich and no poor—by promoting a huge public conversation about egalitarian values and aims and what it means to shape all of society by them, and by doing things to give the great majority of people who already today would love to do this the confidence that they ARE the great majority, and by fighting to make our society be more egalitarian in one small way or another (such as labor strikes), will we discover what we need to know about who/what attacks us and hence is the enemy.

Of course some of our anti-egalitarian enemies will try to keep their enmity a secret. These secret enemies may work through agents whom we will see attacking us while the secret enemy remains behind the scene unseen by us. Fine. When we build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to defeat all such visible agents (such as the military forces that we can overcome this way), then our still-secret anti-egalitarian enemies will no longer have the means—their agents—of attacking us. This is how we win. We win even if we never find out who some of these secret enemies were and are.

Frankly, I find much of the discourse about what is the exact correct way to describe or characterize our anti-egalitarian enemy and their (or its) goal to be like arguing about how many angels REALLY fit on the head of a pin. It’s all too often a substitute for—a distraction from—the work of building the egalitarian revolutionary movement that focuses on WHAT WE ARE FOR (not on what our enemies are for.)

For example, there is virtually non-stop warmongering. It means have-nots killing have-nots. It attacks the egalitarian value of mutual aid. It enables the oppressive rulers to declare pro-egalitarian actions and words to be “unpatriotic.” The people who whip up and orchestrate the unjust wars are the enemy. Would it be perhaps useful to know exactly the answer to the question why our enemy does what it does? Sure. Knowing the answer to this question may help us persuade people that the wars are in fact unjust wars. I write about such things myself. But is it necessary to know for sure the answer to this question before building the egalitarian revolutionary movement and opposing the warmongering? No, course not!

There are many different theories about why the U.S./Israel launched the Iran war. Some say it is because Israel wants to conquer the whole Middle East and Israel controls the U.S. and Israel forced/tricked Trump into joining with Israel to attack Iran. Others say the U.S. rulers attacked Iran to deprive China of Gulf-sourced energy in order to defeat the chief economic rival of U.S. corporations. Others say the Iran war is for the purpose of making a lot more nations have to buy their LNG from the United States. Others, such as myself, say U.S. and Israeli rulers need bogeyman-enemy wars to control their own have-nots and that the other benefits of these wars to various specific rich people are secondary. And there are more theories.

Do we need to determine for sure which theory is correct before we make building the egalitarian revolutionary movement our top priority? Or before we make the anti-war movement aim for egalitarian revolution as I wrote about here? Of course not! And yet far too many of the people who focus on advocating for one or another of these theories are NOT building the egalitarian revolutionary movement, not talking about what we are FOR, not doing things to give pro-egalitarians confidence that they are the vast majority, not shining a light on the conflict between egalitarians and anti-egalitarians around the world when the anti-egalitarians are not inside the restricted category they say is the enemy, and not helping people in reform struggles turn those struggles into egalitarian revolutionary struggles.

Likewise, it is an enormous distraction to be focused on and pre-occupied by questions such as whether the anti-egalitarian enemy uses such and such a weapon or technology (DEW, 5G, chem trails, high tech surveillance, HAARP weather control, and so on.) Either we persuade people that what we believe about such things is true, in which case it just makes the ruling class seem even scarier and makes people feel even more hopeless about the possibility of making society egalitarian; or we don’t persuade people in which case we’re just wasting time MUCH better spent talking about the need for and possibility of making an egalitarian revolution.

When I talk with people on the street about what egalitarian revolution is for, and I want to make it clear that it is about a revolution and not simply a reform of the current anti-egalitarian society, then I say things that convey this idea. So I say that it is for “removing the rich from power,” or “removing the ruling billionaire class from power,” or “removing the ruling billionaire plutocracy from power,” (and sometimes in casual conversation for “removing the assholes from power”) and so forth. People who hear these phrases get it! They know from their own personal experience how our society is anti-egalitarian because anti-egalitarians (call them “the rich” or “billionaires” or “plutocracy” or whatever) have the real power.

When people hear that our goal is expressed as “removing the rich from power,” they learn that we have a REVOLUTIONARY goal, in contrast to a reform goal such as Bernie Sanders’s “Our Revolution” goal of taxing the rich a bit more (less, even, than they were taxed under the Eisenhower administration). This is how to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement. People don’t want, and certainly don’t need, to hear us educate them about the detailed sociological and economical and political character of the people and organizations that oppose egalitarianism, especially because—truth be told—we don’t KNOW all of those details yet.

The last thing we need to do is try to educate people on the exact sociological character of the anti-egalitarian enemy, or educate people about the exact detailed evil goal/dream that our anti-egalitarian enemy has for re-making the world. This is not how to build an egalitarian revolutionary movement or to create an egalitarian world.

Somebody once said, “The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it.” Good point!